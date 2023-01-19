ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Romeo Santos announces fourth baby with a new song and video, ‘Solo Conmigo’

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSgWJ_0kK9BXHv00

Romeo Santos ’s baby announcement came along with new music and video. The New York-born Dominican surprised his fans with the release of “Solo Conmigo.” As a bonus, the music video premiere included the so-called “King of Bachata” in highly explicit scenes and his partner pregnant with his fourth child.

In “Solo Conmigo,” Romeo and his partner are lounging, looking into each other’s eyes, while Romeo sings to her. The clip also shows her stunning belly, which, based on the size, might be in her last trimester.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NIo6m_0kK9BXHv00 Sony Music Latin / ARTIST SOLUTIONS
Romeo Santos announces fourth baby with a new song and video, ‘Solo Conmigo’

The announcement surprised the world as he is known for always keeping his loved ones away from the spotlight.

In January 2021, Romeo also announced his partner was pregnant with his third child, Solano . They also share Valentino . The singer’s eldest son is from a previous relationship— Alex Damián , who is already 20 years old.

The reasons for him to protect his private life

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HOLA! USA , in 2022, Romeo, whose real name is Anthony Santos , explained why he keeps his family away from the spotlight. “Honestly, although I have always been very secretive, my greatest pride is my children,” said the 41-year-old artist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46744K_0kK9BXHv00 Hola

“I believe the artist has the right and control to choose what he exhibits and keeps. I know that some people want to see more, but that is something that I decide, and when my children want, they will have the freedom to go out and introduce themselves. When I revealed my eldest son’s identity, I asked him first. Alex made the decision,” he added.

Enjoy “Solo Conmigo”:

Directed by Fernando Lugo , “Solo Conmigo” takes Romeo’s fans through the connection of a love that was undisclosed and deep without the world watching. The single is part of Romeo’s most recent album release, Formula Vol. 3.

RELATED:

Romeo Santos gets nominated for his first Latin GRAMMY Awards; Bad Bunny dominates the list

Romeo Santos enjoys a night out while looking unrecognizable on Halloween

In September 2022, Romeo released Formula Vol. 3 , his fifth studio album as a solo artist. The album was recognized as one of the top 100 albums of 2022 and one of the top 50 Latin albums in 2022 by Rolling Stone .


Currently, Formula Vol.3 is multi-platinum for its sales and currently obtains +1.1B streams. The first single release from the album, “Sus Huellas” is 4x platinum. Romeo continues to be platinum globally with his other releases from the album - “Bebo,” “El Pañuelo” featuring Latin artist Rosalía , “Me Extraño” featuring Regional Mexican artist Christian Nodal and “SIRI” featuring Latin artist Chris Lebrón .

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Four women made it to Spotify’s Viva Latino Artists To Watch list

We already know which are the musicians in Spotify’s country, Artists To Watch and hip hop Artists to Watch; now, the streaming platform continues to reinforce its commitment to supporting emerging artists. The platform’s flagship Latin music playlist, Viva Latino, reveals the Latin artists predicted to impact culture...
HOLAUSA

Shakira and Karol G might be making a song and music video

Shakira is on everyone’s minds right now. Following the release of her hit collaboration with Bizarrap, where she spoke about her break up with Gerard Piqué and his affair with a woman 20 years her junior, Shakira fans are eagerly awaiting new music. According to the website...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HOLAUSA

Has Clara Chia been hiding since Shakira’s diss track?

Shakira broke the internet last week after the release of her new song “BZRP Music Session #53” with Argentine producer Bizarrap. There was no denying the diss track, which broke records, was about her ex Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. While the retired...
HOLAUSA

Shakira recreates a Bella Dose dance routine wearing a JLo-approved brand

Colombian superstar Shakira continues to make headlines with her record-breaking hit song BZRP Music Session #53 and the controversy of its lyrics, which clearly diss her ex and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend, Clara Chía. The song and video, released in collaboration with Argentine...
HOLAUSA

Salma Hayek has fans drooling over her new stunning photo

Salma Hayek has one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous faces and bodies, and although the Mexican actress has said she follows a balanced diet, her good genes might have something to do. The 56-year-old global sensation recently took to social media to share a photo that immediately sparked...
HOLAUSA

Miley Cyrus shares breakup song on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday

Miley Cyrus’ new song is the first single off of her new record, “Endless Summer Vacation.” It’s titled “Flowers” and it talks about heartbreak and the end of a relationship. It was also released hours before January 13th, Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. RELATED: Miley Cyrus is...
Variety

‘Jamojaya’ Review: An Aspiring Rapper Clashes With His Manager-Father in Justin Chon’s Slippery Drama

Age-old stories of entertainment industry corruption and suffocating stage-parenting are given a freshly off-kilter perspective in writer-director Justin Chon’s “Jamojaya,” which zeroes in on a few days in the life of a rising Indonesian rapper as he attempts to cut professional ties with his former manager, who also happens to be his father. In many ways a bigger, flashier and more slippery companion piece to Chon’s memorable 2019 Sundance feature “Ms. Purple,” “Jamojaya” is elevated above its familiar narrative paces by sensitive camerawork and a pair of intriguing performances, and its suggestion that showbusiness ambitions and family ties don’t so...
HAWAII STATE
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy