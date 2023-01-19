President to tour California storm damage Thursday

President Biden to tour California storm damage Thursday 02:32

President Joe Biden travels to California Thursday to tour the devastation from weeks of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding.

The president will also meet with first responders and local officials to see what additional federal support may be needed.

The state has been hit with more than 500 landslides since the new year . And experts say more are likely with the ground saturated from all the rain .

Winter storms have hit a critical part of the nation's food supply in Ventura County extremely hard , flooding fields and ruining fruit.

The Ventura County Farm Bureau says it could be millions of dollars in damage. The Farm Bureau says the floods will raise the cost of produce at supermarkets.

Five hundred Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers have been dispatched across California to assess damage.

Extensive damage has been reported in 40 of California's 58 counties.

Federal relief would cover up to 75 percent of cleanup and repair costs to cities and counties.

In Ventura County, a preliminary report estimates about $30 million in damage to private property.