ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘That ‘90s Show’ Reveals What Happened To The Ill-Fated Jackie-Fez Romance

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

If you’re a fan of That ’70s Show, you’ll enjoy the madcap antics of Netflix’s new spinoff series That ’90s Show. The new comedy boasts an impressive ensemble of talented young actors, features a number of fun appearances from legacy characters, and provides us with the gift of Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Kitty and Red Forman aka America’s mom and dad.

Kitty and Red are iconic. I will not be taking questions at this time.

That ’90s Show has many references to That ’70s Show, but the one that’ll have fans buzzing centers on the infamous romance between Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). In the penultimate episode of the original series, Jackie and Fez began dating. Fez had been infatuated with Jackie for much of the series, but she was dating Kelso (Kunis’ now-husband Ashton Kutcher) and later Hyde (Danny Masterson). Jackie and Fez shared their first kiss as a couple during the series finale.

The Jackie/Fez romance was met with derision by some fans — a quick Google search yielded a Reddit post titled “Fez and Jackie. Why?” — but the anger is moot. In the series premiere of That ’90s Show we learn that Kelso and Jackie are, once again, together. Not only that, the two are on their way to get remarried, with Michael telling Red that it’s the couple’s “second remarriage.” So what exactly happened to Fez and Jackie’s romance?

In the third episode of That ’90s Show (“Lip Smackers”), Fez shares the details of their breakup with Kitty. Jackie and Fez were at Hedonism Resort in Jamaica when he caught her talking on the phone to… you guessed it… Kelso.

“She left me there,” Fez tells Kitty, “and I spent the next five days getting kicked out of hot tubs for talking too much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYczl_0kK9AzqM00
Photo: Peacock

The Jackie-Fez romance may have had its detractors, but the couple had the support of at least one person: Mila Kunis. In September of 2022, the actress behind the beloved character admitted to Access Hollywood (h/t Variety) that Kelso and Jackie ending up together on That ’90s Show is “weird.”

“My husband and I are together in [That ’90s Show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.'”

Perhaps Fez and Jackie will be together again when That Aughts Show hits Netflix+ in 2032. Time will tell.

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
People

How Does That '90s Show Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know

The actor will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde after being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003 The cast of That '70s Show is reuniting for a new spin-off series titled That '90s Show, but one major character won't be featured.  After being charged in 2020 with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, Danny Masterson will not reprise his role as Steven Hyde on the new Netflix series.  The actor pleaded not guilty to...
WISCONSIN STATE
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
HipHopDX.com

Ice-T Addresses Rumored Feud With 'Law & Order: SVU' Co-Star

Ice-T has made it loud and clear that he’s not beefing with fellow Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni. The West Coast legend took to Twitter on Monday (January 16) to share an e-mail he received informing him that National Enquirer was working on a story about an apparent feud between him and Meloni.
tvinsider.com

With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?

Order in the Night Court! The NBC sitcom is back, more than 30 years after the original series finished off its docket. But the new Night Court has an almost entirely new cast: The only holdover from the ’80s version is John Larroquette, who won four back-to-back Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Awards for his performance as Dan Fielding.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Decider.com

Decider.com

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy