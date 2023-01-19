ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Rediscovers Cringey ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Achilles Fail From 2014: “I’m Gonna Be Sick”

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
Unfortunately for one unlucky contestant, guessing the correct letters will only get you so far on Wheel of Fortune. A viral clip from years ago is making the rounds again online after some Twitter historians pulled it from the Wheel archives, revisiting the moment Julian Batt, then a freshman at Indiana University, butchered the name Achilles and lost a plum prize in 2014.

User Dave Rubin posted the clip yesterday (Jan. 18), which he simply captioned “OMG.” In the minute-long video, Batt correctly guesses the letters to answer “The Mythological Hero Achilles.” His excitement quickly fades, though, when he butchers the pronunciation of Achilles by saying “Ah-chillus,” and loses $1 million.

The comments below the post filled up with other users reacting to the bluff. One wrote, “That guy was really smart. Sadly, he had one small weakness in his knowledge. A vulnerability, if you will. If only there were a metaphor for such a thing…”

Another joked, “Heel regret that for sure.”

Rubin wasn’t the only one to post the clip, though. It was the talk of Twitter yesterday, where one user wrote, “Damn I know this one hurt,” while another proclaimed, “I’m gonna be sick.”

Other reactions included “I’d burn myself at the stake” (our personal favorite). Everyone pretty much came to the same consensus, though, that poor Batt suffered “the worst blunder on Wheel … even a few years removed,” as one Twitter commenter put it.

After his crushing Wheel loss, Batt gave an interview to the Indiana Star in 2014, explaining to the paper, “I was just going to say it how I thought it would sound.”

He added, “I didn’t have a lot of time to really process. You have to stay positive. You have to keep the game going. And you can’t let one buzzer discourage your performance for the rest of the game.”

Despite his slip-up, Batt is in good company on Wheel. Another user pointed to a similar mistake in the comments of Rubin’s post, sharing a Wheel clip in which a contestant guessed “Bridal and Gold Shower” instead of the correct answer, which was “Cold Shower.”

“Another top Wheel of Fortune fail,” they wrote.

Watch Batt’s Wheel of Fortune clip in the video above.

