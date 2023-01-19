Read full article on original website
Related
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
No PUBG Xbox Event Mode This Week as PUBG Corp Continues Vikendi Work
There will be no PUBG Xbox event mode this week, PUBG Corp confirmed. The developer will continue to focus on preparing Vikendi for Xbox release.
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Lost Ark Witcher Event Start Date
Lost Ark is gearing up for its Wild Witcher crossover event. Here's when the festivities are set to begin.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed
Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
When Does Pokémon GO Lunar New Year 2023 End?
Pokémon GO players will put their luck to the test with the Lunar New Year event coming on Jan. 19. Over the course of the event, players will be seeing several Pokémon that have otherwise been rare and hard to encounter be featured.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks
A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
What is Primal Reversion in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO players with Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn tickets will be able to use Primal Reversion on Groudon and Kyogre caught during Primal Raids.
Black Myth: Wukong Gets 2024 Release Window
Black Myth: Wukong is set to release in 2024 following a delay from 2023. Developers Game Science released a video to announce this change.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0