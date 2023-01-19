Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
WTOP
Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
WTOP
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
WTOP
Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68
CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were...
WTOP
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
WTOP
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
CLEVELAND (AP) — There have been flashes of brilliance from Evan Mobley, tantalizing moments that convinced the Cavaliers he’ll dominate. On Saturday night, he put it all together. Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a...
WTOP
Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
WTOP
Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics’ streak reaches 9
TORONTO (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened...
WTOP
O’Neale’s late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O’Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA...
WTOP
Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
WTOP
2-time Daytona 500 winner Kenseth inducted into Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth finally reached the top rung of his career on Friday night when he was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons in NASCAR before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories...
WTOP
Stricker opens PGA Tour Champions with 6-shot win in Hawaii
KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker seized control with a 60...
WTOP
Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home...
WTOP
Wizards optimistic Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury not serious
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle badly enough in the third quarter on Saturday night that he hobbled off the court towards the opponent’s locker room at Capital One Arena, as evidently, he opted for the nearest exit. But early indications, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are that Porzingis may have avoided a serious injury.
WTOP
Los Angeles brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -227, Blackhawks +185; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 9-15-2 record in...
WTOP
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets,...
Comments / 0