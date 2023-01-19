ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Amity Twp. Police seeking man who broke into gun shop

AMITY TWP., Pa. - Amity Township Police are seeking the identity of the person who burglarized Shoot Angry Gun Shop on January 15, 2023. At 4:47 a.m. at 1 Park Lane, in the Douglassville section of Amity Township, a person attempted to pry a window open with a pry bar, but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the glass window of the front door and made entry by climbing in. Once inside, the person took one bolt action rifle.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
CBS Philly

York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in York County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township. The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead. According to police reports the driver was traveling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting

A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was hospitalized where she died of her injuries, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting

>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
PennLive.com

Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy