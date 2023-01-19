Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
local21news.com
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Amity Twp. Police seeking man who broke into gun shop
AMITY TWP., Pa. - Amity Township Police are seeking the identity of the person who burglarized Shoot Angry Gun Shop on January 15, 2023. At 4:47 a.m. at 1 Park Lane, in the Douglassville section of Amity Township, a person attempted to pry a window open with a pry bar, but was unsuccessful. He then smashed the glass window of the front door and made entry by climbing in. Once inside, the person took one bolt action rifle.
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
local21news.com
One dead after car rolls over in Dollar General parking lot, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man is dead following a crash at a Dollar General parking lot, after a driver lost control of the car Saturday afternoon. According to the York County Coroner's office, the driver made a sudden turn into a Dollar General parking lot on the 3400 block of Bull Rd.
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
WGAL
Police in York County seek thieves who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County are trying to identify two people who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Kohl's. Their getaway was caught on surveillance video. You can see that in the player above. It happened at the Kohl's on Pleasant Valley Road in...
abc27.com
Men accused of stealing TVs while faking heart attack in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.
Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating
LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the...
local21news.com
Man wanted after alleged phone theft leads to discovery of gun and crack cocaine: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is wanted after the alleged theft of a phone led to the discovery of a gun and crack. According to the Manheim Township Police, a person reported the theft of a phone from their home to police on January 12.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
WGAL
Police in Manheim, Lancaster County, investigate shots fired incident
MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say someone fired shots early Friday morning in Manheim, Lancaster County. It happened around 2:15 a.m. near the 200 block of South Main Street. Police said they found spent shell casings but no victim. The incident does not appear to be random, according to police.
York County woman enters child endangerment plea in toddler's 2018 death
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son.Leah Mullinix, 26, entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge last week in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix.Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first- and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child's death.Bowie had been caring for Mullinix while the...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in York County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon in York County, Conewago Township. The York County Coroner was dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:04 in the afternoon, where a 41-year-old male was pronounced dead. According to police reports the driver was traveling...
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
Coroner IDs Victim Of Double Allentown Restaurant Shooting
A 28-year-old woman died and a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting at an Allentown restaurant early Sunday, Jan. 22, authorities said. Police responding to Mamajuana on Union Boulevard found Blessing Alida Taveras suffering a gunshot wound around 4:15 a.m., according to police and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. She was hospitalized where she died of her injuries, police said.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton police looking for man who allegedly assaulted Turkey Hill customer
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tackled a customer to the ground at a Turkey Hill in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free...
iheart.com
Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting
>Police Looking For 3 Teens For Attempted Homicide Shooting. (Lancaster County, PA) -- Lancaster police are looking for three teens for an attempted homicide shooting. The victim, who was shot January 7th in the 100 block of Dauphin Street, is recovering from his injuries. Charles Freeman, Jose Ramos and Sackiwa Ntuli are facing multiple charges in the case. Police says the teens, who range in age from 15 to 18, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
Comments / 1