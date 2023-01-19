ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Don’t be cheesy; celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s so many types of cheeses and plenty of ways to eat it, but many may stick to the ones they know best. At the Euphoric Cheese Shop, they say no one has to be a cheese expert to have a great experience in their shop. Which brings a little ease, since Jan. 20 marks National Cheese Lover’s Day.
FARRAGUT, TN
wvlt.tv

Couple married in Vol-themed wedding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals. Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes. Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse. Elephants and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fashion show to benefit nonprofit at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens

Angel Wing Burial Gowns makes gowns for babies who dies shortly after birth. The fashion show will help them continue their mission. Fashion show to benefit nonprofit at the Knoxville …. Angel Wing Burial Gowns makes gowns for babies who dies shortly after birth. The fashion show will help them...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

New Knoxville Brewing Company provides more than just beer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoxville. Voodoo Brewing Company is joining the brewery scene, but if beer isn’t a go-to, they also have a drink menu full of wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. It’s a social scene that’s meant to offer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Repticon returns to Knoxville this weekend

Good Morning Tennessee anchors Tearsa Smith and Allison Smith preview Repticon ahead of its return to Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee anchors Tearsa Smith and Allison Smith preview Repticon ahead of its return to Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on 1/22. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘What are my next steps?’ Knoxville family navigates for resources after house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is trying to navigate to find resources after his home was heavily damaged by a wall fire Monday. David Armstrong, the homeowner, said the living room is destroyed and the rest of the house has smoke damage. He was not home when the fire started, but his wife, daughter and niece were in the house. They were able to leave and no one was hurt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Gatlinburg hiking trails: 17 iconic trails, ranked

For some, vacationing is an art. It’s about feel and flow and beauty and emotions. For others, it’s science; a feat of engineering. In Gatlinburg, vacationing can be both art and science. There’s plenty to do. If you’re going to do everything you want, then you’re going to...
GATLINBURG, TN

