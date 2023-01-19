ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK

(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PennLive.com

Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner

A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute

A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg man sentenced for trafficking cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek information on missing York County teen

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation

HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy