FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing cab driver at gunpoint in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities arrested a man who they believe held up a cab driver using a gun. According to Spring Township Police Department, 38-year-old Tony Chavarria-Mora had entered a cab near Revere Boulevard and Lancaster Pike at around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 16. While in the...
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
local21news.com
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police: Residential shooting possibly self-inflicted
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence at 000 block N 9th St Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m. Police found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head. The male was transported to the Reading Hospital and is in critical condition.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
Passenger killed in central Pa. crash: coroner
A 41-year-old man died Saturday after the vehicle in which he was riding crashed outside the Dollar General on Bull Road in Conewago Township, according to the York County coroner. Corner’s deputies were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the coroner’s office said in an incident notice....
WGAL
Men arrested, charged in connection with shooting occupied vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have arrested two men in connection with an October 2022 shooting in Harrisburg. Police said Dallas Williams and Daiquan McMullen were charged in connection with the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16 near Linden and Shrub streets. Police said an occupied vehicle was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested for road rage incident in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged after investigators say he was involved in a road rage incident in Chester County. The district attorney said David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was off-duty on Dec. 28 when he forced another driver and his family off the road on Route 1 near the entrance to Longwood Gardens.
local21news.com
Man wanted after alleged phone theft leads to discovery of gun and crack cocaine: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is wanted after the alleged theft of a phone led to the discovery of a gun and crack. According to the Manheim Township Police, a person reported the theft of a phone from their home to police on January 12.
local21news.com
PSP Trooper arrested after allegedly drawing gun in road rage incident in Chester Co.
CHESTER COUNTY — A Pennsylvania State Trooper has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident, according to the Chester Co. District Attorney's Office. Officials say 36-year-old David Levy, of Kennett Square, Chester County is facing several charges in connection with the December 28 incident. Authorities say while...
abc27.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute
A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
local21news.com
Three armed and dangerous teens still on the loose after second shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for three men who are allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred on the 500 block of Pershing Ave. early Thursday morning. This is now the second shooting that the three will be tied to, after allegedly being involved in a...
Harrisburg man sentenced for trafficking cocaine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. According to the attorney’s office, Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
local21news.com
Cows on the run from police after escaping farm in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Yes, that photo you're seeing is real. York County Regional Police Department say that on Jan. 17 at around 12:25 a.m., numerous cows had escaped from a pasture. Roaming the 300 block of Chestnut St., authorities say the cows were eventually located and escorted...
local21news.com
Police seek information on missing York County teen
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County say a 14-year-old from Spring Grove Borough has been missing since January 16. According to the York County Regional Police Department, Joseph Harrell III was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area. Police say he is described as being six...
Harrisburg man sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Heriberto Ortiz-Torres, 34, helped to bring kilogram-size quantities of cocaine from Puerto Rico into the Harrisburg area.
local21news.com
Man accused of faking heart attack to get TV's in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are searching for a pair of thieves who allegedly created quite the elaborate scheme to steal two televisions from a BJ's. According to Lower Allen Township Police Department, the theft happened on Jan. 15 at around 6 p.m. at the retail store. Officials...
local21news.com
FIRE organization sues Dauphin County Parks & Recreation
HARRISBURG, Pa — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression is suing Dauphin County Parks and Recreation over censorship concerns. In June of 2022, two residents went to Fort Hunter Park to collect petition signatures. They were then told by officials from Dauphin County Parks and Recreation that Dauphin...
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
