ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief

Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
NBC Connecticut

Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
NBC Connecticut

Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC Connecticut

Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
NBC Connecticut

Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC Connecticut

Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax

Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy