Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
NBC Connecticut
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
NBC Connecticut
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief
Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
NBC Connecticut
Top U.S. Spy Agency Says More Security Assistance From Allies Is Crucial for Ukraine to Prevail
The director of America's top spy agency said Russia's war in Ukraine will require the West to continue to provide security assistance packages. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said both Ukrainian and Russian militaries are facing significant challenges but the war had not reached a stalemate. U.S. Secretary...
NBC Connecticut
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
NBC Connecticut
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
NBC Connecticut
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
NBC Connecticut
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt
The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
NBC Connecticut
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC Connecticut
Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax
Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
Comments / 0