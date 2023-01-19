ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WTOP

NFL Playoff Glance

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
KANSAS STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target

Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Miami on Saturday

It's up and down for a growing Duke team that has been without its junior captain, Jeremy Roach, in the last three games. The Blue Devils strung together two consecutive wins against Boston College and Pittsburgh, and held a six-point lead in the second-half against Clemson on the road before falling apart offensively and losing by eight points. Questions abound for how this team will respond, but Roach is expected to be back in action when the team takes on Miami on Saturday.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC vs. NC State Preview

NC State (15-4, 5-3) vs. North Carolina (13-6, 5-3) Saturday, Jan. 21— 5 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) “I don’t mind shooting 3s, but I thought we settled for 3s. And because we settled for 3s, you don’t shoot a very good percentage. Because you settle for 3s, you don’t attack the basket and you don’t get fouled and you don’t get to the free throw line, which is a strength for us. And when you settle for 3s, that’s when you don’t draw defenses in, and then that cuts down your assists. ... we’ve got to get back to attacking the basket. And we’ve got to get back to making the extra pass.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on his team’s 10-for-29 3-point shooting in Tuesday night’s defeat of Boston College, the third-most made 3s for the Tar Heels this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WTOP

Williams and Memphis host Cincinnati

Memphis Tigers (14-5, 4-2 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -3; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after DeAndre Williams scored 29 points in Memphis’ 88-78 win against the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats are 10-2 on their home court....
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
WTOP

Stricker opens PGA Tour Champions with 6-shot win in Hawaii

KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker seized control with a 60...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96

MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Chicago

Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
WTOP

SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP

Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sportico

Extricating from Timbers Ties Could be Tricky for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns

When the Portland Thorns made their debut as one of the NWSL’s eight inaugural clubs in 2013, their shared ownership with Merritt Paulson’s MLS side, the Portland Timbers, was presumably a positive for a new team in a new league. Sharing a front office with an MLS team with well-capitalized owners provided the Thorns with more resources and human capital than many of their competitors within the NWSL and created opportunities of scale. But now, as Paulson looks for new owners for the Thorns without selling the Timbers, the downsides of that overlap are on full display. A change in ownership will...
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools

Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times.  “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3.  The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
OREGON STATE

