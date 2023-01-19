Read full article on original website
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Plainwell wrestler climbs ranks, grows girls division in Michigan
Madison Nieuwenhuis is 27-7 this is season. She is ranked 2nd in the state of Michigan in the 100 pound weight class and 14th in the country
Top 20 small-school boys basketball stars across the nation in 2022-23
Some of the highest level basketball — both in parity and quality — is played at small schools across the country, but small-school standout don't always get their shine. SBLive cased the country in search of the most impactful small-school standouts. Here are 20 names to consider: Eli Allen, ...
WTOP
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Blue Devils host top Tar Heel target
Seaforth (N.C.) power forward Jarin Stevenson, who ranks No. 13 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has long been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar, sat behind the Duke basketball bench in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound versatile five-star was on an ...
On this day in history, Jan. 23, 1957, Wham-O produces first Frisbees, reshaping leisure, sport
Wham-O Manufacturing Co. of California produced its first Frisbees on this day in history, Jan. 23, 1957. The beach toy began as a 19th-century campus activity and is now a worldwide sport.
Beatdown in Buffalo: 2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ dominant win over Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win. The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again […]
How to Watch: Duke vs Miami on Saturday
It's up and down for a growing Duke team that has been without its junior captain, Jeremy Roach, in the last three games. The Blue Devils strung together two consecutive wins against Boston College and Pittsburgh, and held a six-point lead in the second-half against Clemson on the road before falling apart offensively and losing by eight points. Questions abound for how this team will respond, but Roach is expected to be back in action when the team takes on Miami on Saturday.
UNC vs. NC State Preview
NC State (15-4, 5-3) vs. North Carolina (13-6, 5-3) Saturday, Jan. 21— 5 p.m. Smith Center — Chapel Hill, N.C. ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner) “I don’t mind shooting 3s, but I thought we settled for 3s. And because we settled for 3s, you don’t shoot a very good percentage. Because you settle for 3s, you don’t attack the basket and you don’t get fouled and you don’t get to the free throw line, which is a strength for us. And when you settle for 3s, that’s when you don’t draw defenses in, and then that cuts down your assists. ... we’ve got to get back to attacking the basket. And we’ve got to get back to making the extra pass.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on his team’s 10-for-29 3-point shooting in Tuesday night’s defeat of Boston College, the third-most made 3s for the Tar Heels this season.
WTOP
Williams and Memphis host Cincinnati
Memphis Tigers (14-5, 4-2 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -3; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Cincinnati Bearcats after DeAndre Williams scored 29 points in Memphis’ 88-78 win against the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats are 10-2 on their home court....
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
WTOP
Stricker opens PGA Tour Champions with 6-shot win in Hawaii
KA’UPULEHU-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Steve Stricker competed for the first time in three months and nothing changed. He began the PGA Tour Champions year by closing with a 7-under 65 for a six-shot victory Saturday in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Stricker seized control with a 60...
WTOP
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
NBC Sports
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
WTOP
SPHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
Extricating from Timbers Ties Could be Tricky for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns
When the Portland Thorns made their debut as one of the NWSL’s eight inaugural clubs in 2013, their shared ownership with Merritt Paulson’s MLS side, the Portland Timbers, was presumably a positive for a new team in a new league. Sharing a front office with an MLS team with well-capitalized owners provided the Thorns with more resources and human capital than many of their competitors within the NWSL and created opportunities of scale. But now, as Paulson looks for new owners for the Thorns without selling the Timbers, the downsides of that overlap are on full display. A change in ownership will...
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
NC State basketball quick hits and notes from loss at North Carolina
NC State basketball fell to 15-5 with a loss at North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Here are quick hits and notes from the game.
Miami Hurricanes News: Hoops at Duke, McClain timeline, transfer updates
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team plays at Duke on Saturday attempting to earn a key quad-one victory. Miami enters the game 15-3 overall and 6-2 in a four-way tie for second in the ACC. Cormani McClain flipping to Colorado on Thursday ended the long saga in his Miami recruitment and there are transfer updates.
