Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs
Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
A Democratic representative told Fox News that the classified documents found in President Biden's possession could have been "planted."
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
If Biden isn’t on the ticket, Harris’s pick for vice president will be key to 2024
Well before classified documents were found in President Biden’s Delaware home, its garage, and the Penn Biden Center, it’s fair to say a certain number of Democrats were uncomfortable with the idea of our octogenarian president seeking reelection. Now a narrative is building that if the classified documents found at these locations aren’t the leverage…
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
The swamp comes for Joe Biden
Now Biden has what no president wants: A special counsel hanging over him for the foreseeable future.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Mike Pompeo on Biden classified docs: We ought to have a single set of rules for everyone
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins "Your World" to discuss the Biden and Trump classified documents probes, his new book and whether he will run for President in 2024.
New Harvard Poll Shows Donald Trump Comfortably Beating Either Biden or Harris in 2024
The latest survey by Harvard-Harris Polling shows that most respondents who are the most likely to actually vote are intending to vote for Trump in 2024. Harvard, one of the most reliable modern polling groups, recently conducted a couple of post-mid-term 2024 presidential election polls. One of those polls pitted former President Donald Trump against current President Joe Biden, and the other had Trump running against current Vice President Kamala Harris.
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency.
Trump ordered to pay Hillary Clinton $171,631 in legal fees over bogus lawsuit
One day after the sanctions, Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Now Secret Service admits it has some Biden Delaware visitor records
WASHINGTON — What a difference three days makes. The Secret Service admitted Thursday that it does, in fact, have information on visitors to President Biden’s Wilmington, Del., residence during the time he kept classified records in the home’s garage. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi claimed Monday that “we don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence.” But Guglielmi’s tune had changed Thursday, when he said that “the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites.” Meanwhile, Fox News quoted an unnamed source...
Joe Biden does it again- His Administration will allocate another $2.5B in military aid to Ukraine
The United States will provide a fresh $2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine. Kyiv is expected to receive some new armored vehicles, including Stryker combat vehicles. US citizens are unhappy that the US Government continues to prioritize the war before them. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will complete...
Most voters think Biden’s handling of documents is a serious breach: poll
A majority of voters say they believe President Biden’s handling of classified documents found at his home and his former office is a serious breach of national security, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Friday. The poll found that 64 percent of respondents said they consider “the presence…
VP Kamala Harris Prepares for Fight of ‘Life’ with Democrats on Roe v. Wade 50th Anniversary
The fight continues after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned women’s constitutional right to abortion. As January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is moving forward with her focus on reproductive rights as she prepares to join Democrats in Florida on Sunday, in their continuous fight for abortion rights.
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
To win in 2024, Democrats must become the party of economic renewal
Democrats bucked history in 2022 by holding the Senate and nearly keeping the House. They did so by riding an anti-MAGA wave of anger at the loss of Roe v. Wade, anxiety over attempts to weaken our democracy, and a fear of losing other freedoms. Despite this success, battleground state polling from Way to Win…
Why Didn't the FBI Raid President Biden's Home Like They Did Trump’s?
