How to reach the newspaper

By Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago

For obituaries, call 866-876-6391, option 2, or email examinerenterpriseobits@gannett.com .

For classifieds, call 866-876-6391, or email examinerenterpriseclass@gannett.com .

For circulation, call 918-335-8264 or 1-888-598-3207 for the Circulation Call Center. Or email circulation@examiner-enterprise.com .

For legal notices, call 844-678-3462 or email legals@examiner-enterprise.com .

To reach editorial, email bartlesvillenews@gannett.com .

