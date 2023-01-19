ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer

German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023

Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Toyota Takes Action: Lexus Sales Limited in Japan to Prioritize Allocating Chips to Toyota Vehicles

Toyota sets sales cap on all Lexus sales in Japan to fight chip shortage and re-allocate cars to other markets. Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus has anointed itself as one of the best luxury auto brands on the market. Today, a base model Lexus provides more luxury per dollar than any other German luxury car. In fact, major automotive journalists have said that they would indeed prefer an affordable Lexus over a German automobile.
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up

Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet

The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction

When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand

Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is For People Who Want The Best But Won't Use It

Corvette boss Tadge Juechter has confirmed that the new hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has a particular customer in mind - one that wants the most expensive model but would never use the Corvette Z06 model's full capability. In other words, it's more of a daily driver and grand-touring model than a track car, despite its track-specific modes.
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is

The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Norwegian Shipping Company Refuses To Carry Electric Cars Due To Safety

According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
GM Is Pondering A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Fight The Maverick

General Motors previewed a small electric pickup truck, reports Automotive News (AN), giving us more reason to believe the automaker is cooking up a Ford Maverick rival. The unnamed truck was shown off at GM's EV design studio in Michigan and, according to those lucky enough to get a glimpse, is described as "futuristic" and "sporty." Unlike the Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the design study boasts two doors and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed. That's about the same as the Ford, which has a 4.5 ft bed.
