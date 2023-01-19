Read full article on original website
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
German Tuner Transforms Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Into 870-HP Supercar Killer
German tuner Vath has worked its magic on the already potent Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon, creating a highly powerful sleeper with a supercar-slaying 867 horsepower. This surfeit of additional muscle comes courtesy of several engine refinements, including turbochargers, a reworked intake system, and an uprated intercooler. Aside from this, the tuner has also equipped the menacing wagon with a new exhaust system to provide a throatier V8 rumble.
Toyota Wants To Build 10.6 Million Cars In 2023
Toyota announced its goal of producing 10.6 million vehicles in 2023 but warned that parts shortages, specifically semiconductor chips, could alter its plans. For the fiscal year ending in March 2023, the Japanese automaker, currently the world's second-largest behind the Volkswagen Group, is on course to build at least 9.2 million vehicles, down from the 9.7 million-unit prediction it previously made.
Toyota Takes Action: Lexus Sales Limited in Japan to Prioritize Allocating Chips to Toyota Vehicles
Toyota sets sales cap on all Lexus sales in Japan to fight chip shortage and re-allocate cars to other markets. Toyota’s luxury brand Lexus has anointed itself as one of the best luxury auto brands on the market. Today, a base model Lexus provides more luxury per dollar than any other German luxury car. In fact, major automotive journalists have said that they would indeed prefer an affordable Lexus over a German automobile.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand
Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
The Hybrid Corvette E-Ray Is For People Who Want The Best But Won't Use It
Corvette boss Tadge Juechter has confirmed that the new hybrid Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray has a particular customer in mind - one that wants the most expensive model but would never use the Corvette Z06 model's full capability. In other words, it's more of a daily driver and grand-touring model than a track car, despite its track-specific modes.
Walmart Has a Unique Solution to Retail's Biggest Problem
The retailer looks to invest in its already-existing resources to solve a shortage problem
Ford Pays $2,500 for People to NOT Buy a New Bronco Wildtrak
Everyone wants a Bronco Wildtrak. So, how is Ford dealing with the huge demand? The post Ford Pays $2,500 for People to NOT Buy a New Bronco Wildtrak appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Virginia Refuses New Ford Battery Plant Because Chinese Communists Would Take Control
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has rejected a proposed $3.5 billion Ford battery plant that would have created around 2,500 jobs due to concerns about the automaker's Chinese partner. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the manufacturing facility would have been built on the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in...
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Norwegian Shipping Company Refuses To Carry Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
GM Is Pondering A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Fight The Maverick
General Motors previewed a small electric pickup truck, reports Automotive News (AN), giving us more reason to believe the automaker is cooking up a Ford Maverick rival. The unnamed truck was shown off at GM's EV design studio in Michigan and, according to those lucky enough to get a glimpse, is described as "futuristic" and "sporty." Unlike the Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the design study boasts two doors and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed. That's about the same as the Ford, which has a 4.5 ft bed.
