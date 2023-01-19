ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass. After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter. "HENNE THING ...
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
FOX Sports

Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
FOX Sports

Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
FOX Sports

Bengals dominate Bills, will face Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a rematch of last year's thriller with Kansas City by eliminating the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 victory in steady snowfall at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Buffalo never...
FOX Sports

Bills' Hamlin attends 1st game since collapse, waves to fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Awful For Jaguars Fans

What a tough end of the fourth quarter for the Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans. Driving down the field with the chance to make it a field goal game, Jags wide receiver Jamal Agnew fumbled away a reception in the redzone with five-and-a-half minutes to go. The NFL world felt for the good people ...
