ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor Day, gives away free trees

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAl5g_0kK980zF00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is Friday, Jan. 20, and is usually recognized on the third day of January.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Duke Energy Florida has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation and its Energy-Saving Trees program to honor the occasion.

The organizations will give away 1,200 free trees.

People can request a free tree online until all the trees are gone.

Duke Energy said the following tree species would be distributed:

  • Dahoon holly
  • Sweetbay magnolia
  • Baldcypress
  • Crape myrtle (pink)
  • Crape myrtle (red)

The company said nearly 11,000 trees have been distributed since 2017 through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Duke Energy said they want people to understand that planting trees can increase benefits to the environment and conserve energy.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
hard and smart

how to spend safari vacation in Florida

A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Daily South

20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of an undiscovered bookstore. The feeling of walking down a quaint, tree-lined downtown street and spotting a historic bookshop, or perhaps the anticipation of a famed author’s visit to a new book seller in town. Or maybe it’s a favorite stop on your Southern vacation each year: the cozy nook where you eagerly devour beach reads and spend hours immersed in the aisles, poring over titles.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

New UPDATE on Disney Employee Relocation to Florida

It’s been a while, but we haven’t forgotten about Disney’s big move to Central Florida. In 2021, Disney bought nearly 60 acres of land in Lake Nona near Orlando to create a new campus for employees. However, after political tensions rose last summer over Florida’s Parental Rights...
ORLANDO, FL
JoAnn Ryan

Watch out for Florida Man on a bicycle

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) there were 7,077 reported bicycle crashes in Florida in 2022, with 206 of those being fatal. This is an increase for both stats from 2021, which had a reported 6,404 bicycle crashes and 197 fatalities.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket. According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month. Lottery...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID surge on the wane in Florida: Here's why

It seems the worst of the current COVID-19 wave is ending across Florida. Hospitals statewide are discharging more COVID patients than they’re admitting. Infections are not rising. And there are now two Florida locales where coronavirus in sewage is disappearing. Medical staff statewide tended to 2,426 COVID-positive patients Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
131K+
Followers
150K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy