Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor Day, gives away free trees

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is Friday, Jan. 20, and is usually recognized on the third day of January.

Duke Energy Florida has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation and its Energy-Saving Trees program to honor the occasion.

The organizations will give away 1,200 free trees.

People can request a free tree online until all the trees are gone.

Duke Energy said the following tree species would be distributed:

Dahoon holly

Sweetbay magnolia

Baldcypress

Crape myrtle (pink)

Crape myrtle (red)

The company said nearly 11,000 trees have been distributed since 2017 through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Duke Energy said they want people to understand that planting trees can increase benefits to the environment and conserve energy.

