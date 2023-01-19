Duke Energy celebrates Florida Arbor Day, gives away free trees
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Arbor Day is Friday, Jan. 20, and is usually recognized on the third day of January.
Duke Energy Florida has partnered with Arbor Day Foundation and its Energy-Saving Trees program to honor the occasion.
The organizations will give away 1,200 free trees.
People can request a free tree online until all the trees are gone.
Duke Energy said the following tree species would be distributed:
- Dahoon holly
- Sweetbay magnolia
- Baldcypress
- Crape myrtle (pink)
- Crape myrtle (red)
The company said nearly 11,000 trees have been distributed since 2017 through the Energy-Saving Trees program. Duke Energy said they want people to understand that planting trees can increase benefits to the environment and conserve energy.
