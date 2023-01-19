Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. Deputies seek public assistance in identifying commercial burglary suspect
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly involved in a commercial burglary. Authorities say that the reported burglary occurred in the Village of Howard. The time stamp in the video provided by deputies...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere man charged with armed robberies, used dating app to meet victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Brown County is facing two armed robbery charges and reportedly met one of the victims through a dating app. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 28-year-old Marcus Rowan is charged with two counts of armed robbery. On January 5 around 2:45 a.m., officers were sent to a residence on Davies Avenue in Green Bay. The call was reportedly for a weapons call.
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Co. authorities search for missing 13-year-old, last seen in late December
WALDO, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Sheboygan County is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on December 26 in Waldo, Wisconsin. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his foster residence on...
cwbradio.com
Neenah Woman Arrested in Wausau for Driving the Wrong Way on Highway 29
A Neenah woman was arrested in Wausau after driving the wrong way on Highway 29. According to the Wausau Police Department, around 10:30pm on Saturday, they received reports of a vehicle driving east in the westbound lanes of Highway 29 near 72nd Avenue. The 34-year-old driver nearly collided with a squad car head-on before coming to a stop.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man found on roadway with severe gunshot injury
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 56-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition after police found him on the road with severe injuries from a gunshot. Police were called at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, to the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff Dr., on the city’s south side, for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. Officers rendered medical aid until he could be transported to a hospital.
Fox11online.com
Man critically injured in Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
seehafernews.com
Competency Hearing Scheduled for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
Another competency hearing has been scheduled for the Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man eleven months ago today. The defense team for Taylor Schabusiness informed the court on Friday that a previously ordered competency exam was completed last week, and that a report should be available by February 10th.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Police ask public for information on two-vehicle crash
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking the public for any information leading up to a crash in Manitowoc that happened on Sunday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 22 around 11:30 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and North 11th Street. Authorities say a grey Dodge Neon was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver Toyota Rav4 was going northbound on North 11th Street when the two vehicles collided.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight without a home after fire at apartment in Fond du Lac, marshals investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening. According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
Two dogs saved after stove fire in Brown County, $20k in damages
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Brown County saved two dogs after responding to a structure fire on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, around 8:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a passerby that heard the fire alarms going off inside the building in the Village of Allouez.
101 WIXX
Shawano Man Convicted of Attempted Homicide After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Mistrial? Grant Fuhrman defense raises the possibility
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Testimony began Tuesday in the attempted-murder trial of former Oshkosh West High School student Grant Fuhrman. Fuhrman is accused of stabbing a school resource officer in 2019 with the intent of killing him. The officer said he shot the student to stop the attack. Both were taken to a hospital. Fuhrman, now 20, was 16 at the time.
wearegreenbay.com
Trial starts for man charged for attacking Oshkosh West school resource officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A jury trial is underway for the 20-year-old that is accused of attacking an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer back in 2019. Grant Fuhrman, who was 16 years old at the time of the attack, was charged as an adult with Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide in the December 3, 2019, attack on officer Mike Wissink.
NBC26
Community mourns crash victims as sheriff's department says roadway may be dangerous
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Members of the Fond du Lac community have been bringing flowers, crosses, and other mementos to the scene of a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive in the town of Taycheedah. The crash Saturday involved three 16-year-olds. One was declared dead at the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dang N. Vang, 44, Manitowoc, arson of building w/o owner’s consent as a repeater on 9/5/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4) years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with Manitowoc County case number 21CF595. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, job search or combination subject to agent’s approval; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred thirty five (135) days sentence credit. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program but not Challenge Incarceration Program.
