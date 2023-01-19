Read full article on original website
Analysis-Europe Inc earnings season a test for market optimism
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europe's upcoming corporate earnings season is likely to show whether the renewed optimism about the economy that has buoyed equities in recent weeks is grounded in reality.
KOMO News
Labor economist explains what's behind wave of tech sector layoffs
WASHINGTON (TND) — Google's parent company, Alphabet, announced on Friday it was laying off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce, the latest for an industry that's cut more than 55,000 jobs so far this year, according to the job tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Over the past two years, we’ve...
