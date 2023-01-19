Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Birders participant in N'West Iowa count
REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
‘Most snow I’ve seen in my life:’ Dickinson County Snowhawks hold vintage snowmobile ride
What should you do with all the snow we've received? Why not hold a vintage snowmobile ride?
kiwaradio.com
At Least Two Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Firefighters from at least two northwest Iowa communities were called to the scene of a blaze Sunday afternoon in Spencer’s downtown business district. Witnesses tell KIWA that the fire is in a building located between 2nd and 3rd streets, on the west side of Grand Avenue, which is Highway 71 & 18, passing through the heart of downtown Spencer. The building reportedly houses a business on the ground floor, with multiple apartments upstairs.
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Supervisors - evaluation
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County will have little input in the process that determines the siting of feedlots and similar facilities this year as a result of a decision made at the Jan. 3 county supervisors’ meeting. At its meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors voted against re-adopting the construction evaluation...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
nwestiowa.com
Hulstein vying for NISO guest conductor role
SIOUX CENTER—The opportunity to be a guest conductor for the Northwest Iowa Symphony orchestra is music to the ears of one Celebrity Conductor contestant. “Being given this honor would be such a blessing; being able to conduct again would be such a wonder experience,” said Julie Hulstein, 64, of Sioux Center.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
