ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Birders participant in N'West Iowa count

REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
LYON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

At Least Two Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze

Spencer, Iowa — Firefighters from at least two northwest Iowa communities were called to the scene of a blaze Sunday afternoon in Spencer’s downtown business district. Witnesses tell KIWA that the fire is in a building located between 2nd and 3rd streets, on the west side of Grand Avenue, which is Highway 71 & 18, passing through the heart of downtown Spencer. The building reportedly houses a business on the ground floor, with multiple apartments upstairs.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates

HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
HAWARDEN, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Supervisors - evaluation

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County will have little input in the process that determines the siting of feedlots and similar facilities this year as a result of a decision made at the Jan. 3 county supervisors’ meeting. At its meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors voted against re-adopting the construction evaluation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Hulstein vying for NISO guest conductor role

SIOUX CENTER—The opportunity to be a guest conductor for the Northwest Iowa Symphony orchestra is music to the ears of one Celebrity Conductor contestant. “Being given this honor would be such a blessing; being able to conduct again would be such a wonder experience,” said Julie Hulstein, 64, of Sioux Center.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover

Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ron Drenkow Motors Sold

Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed

Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy