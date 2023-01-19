Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stays close to Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Goal after goal, Karim Benzema keeps putting his World Cup disappointment behind him. Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Union Berlin signs Croatia right back Juranović from Celtic
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed Croatia right back Josip Juranović from Scottish champion Celtic for the modest Bundesliga club’s biggest transfer to date. Union announced the 27-year-old Juranović’s transfer on Sunday, without giving details of the length of his contract or transfer fee.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arsenal beats United 3-2, Haaland hat trick propels City
Erling Haaland can break all sorts of Premier League scoring records this season and it still might not secure Manchester City another title. That's because there is just no stopping Arsenal, which overcame another big obstacle in its bid for a first league title since 2004.
Citrus County Chronicle
Nketiah's late goal gives Arsenal 3-2 win over Man United
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s academy products are keeping the club’s Premier League title challenge on track. Eddie Nketiah netted twice — including a 90th-minute winner — and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday to maintain some breathing room atop the table.
Comments / 0