Albany Herald
Aubrey Plaza joined by Amy Poehler to reprise 'Parks and Rec' roles on 'SNL'
Aubrey Plaza made sure to pay homage to her Pawnee roots while hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and she had a little help from her former onscreen boss. The "White Lotus" star was joined by her "Parks and Recreation" costar Amy Poehler during the live broadcast, who appeared during Plaza's opening monologue and again for a spot during the Weekend Update segment.
