BBC
Rishi Sunak defends jet use after Labour 'A-list' jibe
Rishi Sunak has said he takes domestic flights to be more "effective" at his job after Labour accused him of an "A-list" lifestyle at taxpayers' expense. The PM used a French-made RAF jet for the 230-mile journey to Blackpool to promote his "levelling up" policy. He later flew 120 miles...
Labour could win big with shift to right on social issues, says thinktank
Right-leaning Onward claims Keir Starmer’s party needs to appeal more to ‘left authoritarians’
Britain's former PM Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, pledges help
KYIV, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kyiv on a surprise trip on Sunday, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and pledging that Britain would "stick by Ukraine as long as it takes".
Three years after Brexit, where is the new golden age that they promised us? | Andrew Rawnsley
Nothing in the prospectus has survived contact with reality
BBC
UK steel industry a whisker away from collapse - Unite
The UK steel industry, which supports thousands of jobs, is "a whisker away from collapse", the Unite union says. It has written a letter to Business Secretary Grant Shapps seeking an urgent meeting to push for more support. Unite has accused the government of taking "little meaningful action" to help...
Migrants who arrive on cross-Channel dinghies will face 'rapid removal' from UK
Channel migrants will face an automatic ban on making asylum claims under tough new immigration measures being drawn up by Suella Braverman, the Daily Mail can reveal.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
Frozen eggs and 16 weeks parental leave: How companies at Davos are adjusting for a gender-balanced workplace
For many junior and mid-career employees, the reality of gender roles at work and at home is rapidly changing.
BBC
Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM
New Zealand Labour MP Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after becoming the only nominee for the party's leadership. He was first elected to parliament in 2008 and was appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020. In Ms Ardern's shock announcement on Thursday she said...
BBC Chairman Helped Boris Johnson Secure $990,000 Loan Weeks Before Winning Job – Reports
BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped to arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for Boris Johnson weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role at the broadcaster, according to a new report. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was involved in talks about how to help fund the former Prime Minister’s lifestyle in late 2020. At the time, Johnson was facing financial trouble due to a divorce, childcare costs, and bills for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, The Sunday Times Reported. The newspaper continued to report that in 2020 Sharp met Sam Blyth, a...
UK accused of abandoning 38 people adrift in Channel
French coastguards claim British rescue services said they would help people in dinghy but failed to do so
Brexit: Rishi Sunak wants top security adviser to help get protocol deal with EU
Rishi Sunak is understood to have sent Downing Street’s national security adviser to Brussels in a bid to reach a compromise deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Tim Barrow has been tasked with helping the UK reach an agreement with the EU, as negotiations intensify on easing trade checks and finding a suitable role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ).The prime minister is keen for Sir Tim to made use of his “extensive network” of EU contacts to forge a breakthrough, according to The Sunday Times.The Tory government has been keen to replace the ECJ’s role in overseeing...
BBC
Probe urged over claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan
Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan - weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role. The Sunday Times says Richard Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000...
Sturgeon: Gender reforms do not impact UK-wide legislation
Claims that controversial changes to the gender recognition process in Scotland impact on UK-wide equalities legislation are wrong, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister was speaking amid ongoing controversy over the UK Government’s veto of Holyrood legislation.Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption said it is part of a strategy from SNP ministers to “provoke constitutional rows, which they hope will boost support for independence”.He accused the Scottish Government of “froth and rage” on the issue, as he warned any legal challenge to Westminster’s use of Section 35 powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would fail unless...
Nadhim Zahawi’s future threatened as Labour steps up pressure over tax affairs
Angela Rayner says Rishi Sunak should come clean about any concerns raised with No 10 about ex-chancellor and HMRC penalty
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
BBC
Ireland leader Leo Varadkar says he has regrets over NI Protocol
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists. He told the BBC the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union". The protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland aligned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Utterly Unprepared': Larry Summers Says Another Covid-Scale Problem Is a Top Economic Risk
Economist Larry Summers shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I would note that the odds in my view are better than 50-50 that there will be a Covid-scale problem within...
