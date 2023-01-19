ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rishi Sunak defends jet use after Labour 'A-list' jibe

Rishi Sunak has said he takes domestic flights to be more "effective" at his job after Labour accused him of an "A-list" lifestyle at taxpayers' expense. The PM used a French-made RAF jet for the 230-mile journey to Blackpool to promote his "levelling up" policy. He later flew 120 miles...
BBC

UK steel industry a whisker away from collapse - Unite

The UK steel industry, which supports thousands of jobs, is "a whisker away from collapse", the Unite union says. It has written a letter to Business Secretary Grant Shapps seeking an urgent meeting to push for more support. Unite has accused the government of taking "little meaningful action" to help...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

New Zealand Labour MP Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after becoming the only nominee for the party's leadership. He was first elected to parliament in 2008 and was appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020. In Ms Ardern's shock announcement on Thursday she said...
Deadline

BBC Chairman Helped Boris Johnson Secure $990,000 Loan Weeks Before Winning Job – Reports

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped to arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for Boris Johnson weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role at the broadcaster, according to a new report. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was involved in talks about how to help fund the former Prime Minister’s lifestyle in late 2020. At the time, Johnson was facing financial trouble due to a divorce, childcare costs, and bills for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, The Sunday Times Reported. The newspaper continued to report that in 2020 Sharp met Sam Blyth, a...
The Independent

Brexit: Rishi Sunak wants top security adviser to help get protocol deal with EU

Rishi Sunak is understood to have sent Downing Street’s national security adviser to Brussels in a bid to reach a compromise deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Tim Barrow has been tasked with helping the UK reach an agreement with the EU, as negotiations intensify on easing trade checks and finding a suitable role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ).The prime minister is keen for Sir Tim to made use of his “extensive network” of EU contacts to forge a breakthrough, according to The Sunday Times.The Tory government has been keen to replace the ECJ’s role in overseeing...
BBC

Probe urged over claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan

Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan - weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role. The Sunday Times says Richard Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000...
The Independent

Sturgeon: Gender reforms do not impact UK-wide legislation

Claims that controversial changes to the gender recognition process in Scotland impact on UK-wide equalities legislation are wrong, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister was speaking amid ongoing controversy over the UK Government’s veto of Holyrood legislation.Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption said it is part of a strategy from SNP ministers to “provoke constitutional rows, which they hope will boost support for independence”.He accused the Scottish Government of “froth and rage” on the issue, as he warned any legal challenge to Westminster’s use of Section 35 powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would fail unless...
teslarati.com

U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production

Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
eenews.net

U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
BBC

Ireland leader Leo Varadkar says he has regrets over NI Protocol

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has said he regrets the protocol being imposed on Northern Ireland without the support of unionists and nationalists. He told the BBC the measure was working but said he understood why unionists felt it had "weakened the union". The protocol, which keeps Northern Ireland aligned...

