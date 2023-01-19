Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Amber Swiney? Houston police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash. On Jan. 8, officers responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Spur 5 Freeway and found a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month. It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m. According...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
cw39.com
Woman shot in South Park, HPD searching for boyfriend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was shot by her boyfriend in the South Park area of Houston. It happened around 10 p.m. at the 8100 block of Jutland Road near Bellfort Avenue. Police say when crews arrived, found a 22-year-old woman with gunshot...
Click2Houston.com
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
cw39.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash on I-10 East in east Harris County, HCSO said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead in a motorcycle crash in the Lynchburg area of east Harris County, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night near the intersection of I-10 East and Spur 330. Two people were on the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
Click2Houston.com
Uncle sentenced after 9-year-old allegedly used his gun to shoot his 4-year-old nephew inside Katy area home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The uncle of a 4-year-old boy who was accidentally shot will serve 96 more days behind bars after a 9-year-old found his gun inside a home near Katy. The uncle of a 4-year-old child who was accidentally shot by his gun has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.
Click2Houston.com
Man in critical condition after being attacked with hammer by nephew, trapped in house fire in Houston’s Sunnyside: HPD
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after he was hit with a hammer by his nephew and then trapped inside a home while it was on fire Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports of an aggravated assault in progress in the...
TxDOT to inspect Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash involving box truck
BAYTOWN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will inspect the Fred Hartman Bridge after a fiery crash Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the bridge. Precinct 8 said that two vehicles, a white Chevy Traverse and a box truck, were involved...
Click2Houston.com
Storm, tornado damage prompts several road closures in Pasadena Wednesday: See list
PASADENA, Texas – Damage from Tuesday’s storms and a tornado has prompted the closure of several roadways in the Pasadena area. As a result of the heavy damage sustained during the severe weather, some traffic lights are out and several roads have debris on them, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Click2Houston.com
‘The whole parking garage was covered in glass’: More than 50 vehicles broken into, vandalized at southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – People who live in the District at Greenbriar Apartment Complex located in southwest Houston said the vehicle crimes in their five-story garage happen on a regular basis, even though they have armed security that’s supposed to patrol the premises. “I got my shoes stolen,” said resident...
KHOU
2 killed in shooting at Houston-area gas station, sheriff says
Two men were killed Monday after they were parked at a gas pump on Ella Boulevard in north Harris County. The shooter(s) got away in a white sedan, the sheriff said.
Click2Houston.com
All lanes reopen on SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash scene clears
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a fiery crash Monday morning. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays, as shown on Houston TranStar. No details on injuries were immediately provided,...
cw39.com
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
Click2Houston.com
Some homes damaged, others untouched in Deer Park area following severe weather
On Luella Avenue and East X Street, residents are seeing decades-old structures have collapsed. “The neighbor’s shed blew into my house with the tornado,” Derek Nicholas said. The sounds of power tools along with words of gratitude fill the air. “We’re blessed,” Jeannie Gentry said. Her...
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
Small plane crashes, blocks lanes on Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill, HCSO says
According to officials, the plane had lost power, and said the pilot saw fit to try and set the plane down on the road. No major injuries were reported.
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
Click2Houston.com
Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado
DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
