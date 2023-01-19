Read full article on original website
Sports on TV for Monday, January 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U. ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St. FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France. 3 p.m. USA...
49ers were an offseason drama factory. They're going to an NFC title game anyway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The play that arguably ignited another San Francisco 49ers run into an NFC championship game was off-script. Which is about as fitting as it could get for this edition of the franchise. With a little over 5 minutes left in the third quarter and the...
Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68
CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were...
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS — CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, DB Tre Flowers, OL Alex Cappa, LT Jonah Williams, TE Nick Bowers, DE Jeff Gunter, DT Jay Tufele. BUFFALO: DT DaQuan Jones, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney, LB Terrel Bernard, LB Baylon Spector, S Jared Mayden.
Mobley scores career-high 38, powers Cavs over Bucks 114-102
CLEVELAND (AP) — There have been flashes of brilliance from Evan Mobley, tantalizing moments that convinced the Cavaliers he’ll dominate. On Saturday night, he put it all together. Mobley scored a career-high 38 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Cleveland bounced back from an embarrassing loss with a...
Buffalo’s Pegula eyes 1st Slam semifinal at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — At the draw ceremony for the season-ending WTA Finals in October, the emcee called Jessica Pegula to the front of the room and asked the 28-year-old American about her championship at an event in Mexico a handful of days earlier. He called it...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
BasketballNetwork.net
Patrick Beverley mocks "Dame Time" after the LA Lakers' 25-point comeback against the Trail Blazers
Beverley would have likely regretted his actions in the altercation if the Lakers didn't go on a monster run in the second behind Bron's heroics.
Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics’ streak reaches 9
TORONTO (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened...
Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
Wizards optimistic Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury not serious
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle badly enough in the third quarter on Saturday night that he hobbled off the court towards the opponent’s locker room at Capital One Arena, as evidently, he opted for the nearest exit. But early indications, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are that Porzingis may have avoided a serious injury.
Los Angeles brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -227, Blackhawks +185; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago has a 9-15-2 record in...
Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games
BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home...
Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player born in Tennessee to dress in an NHL game.
'Everything's kismet': Zac Taylor delivers game ball to Rhinehaus after Bengals win
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio ‒ The tradition of gifting postseason game balls to Cincinnati businesses continues. After beating the Buffalo Bills 27-10 in the second round of the playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stopped by Rhinehaus in Over-the-Rhine to deliver the latest winning game ball.
