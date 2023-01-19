MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.

