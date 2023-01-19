Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 21, 2023 (Part 1)
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Fieldcrest boys and Dee-Mack girls took home the McLean County/HOIC Tournament championships on Saturday. Fieldcrest beat Eureka 46-36 while Dee-Mack demolished Tremont 52-17. Highlights from the 3rd and 5th place games can be found here. Other basketball winners included Metamora, Lexington, Illini Bluffs and Dunlap...
Young billiards players competition
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All sports are striving to reach the younger generation, and for one local tournament they’re offering tough competition to catch kid’s attention. The American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) and the Davenport Rivercenter hosted one of the largest tournaments in our area for years, and have noticed significant growth in younger players competing each year.
HS scoreboard (1-21-23)
(WCIA) — Check out highlights from boys basketball Vermilion County tournament, Salt Fork and BHRA compete for the Championship, plus highlights from the third place game with Oakwood vs. Hoopeston Area. Lastly, check out highlights from GCMS and scores from across Central Illinois. BOYS BASKETBALL BHRA 40, Salt Fork 35 Oakwood 42, Hoopeston Area 48 […]
