DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - All sports are striving to reach the younger generation, and for one local tournament they’re offering tough competition to catch kid’s attention. The American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) and the Davenport Rivercenter hosted one of the largest tournaments in our area for years, and have noticed significant growth in younger players competing each year.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO