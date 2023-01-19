Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'No excuses' for costly INTs vs. Niners
Dak Prescott accepted blame for the Cowboys' season-ending loss Sunday, as interceptions -- which have plagued him throughout the campaign -- against proved costly against the Niners. "Unacceptable. Can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — DALLAS: TE Peyton Hendershot, OT Jason Peters, QB Will Grier, LB Jabril Cox, CB Nahshon Wright, WR Jalen Tolbert, DT Quinton Bohanna. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Ty Davis-Price, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DE Drake Jackson, G Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas, DL Alex Barrett, TE Tyler Kroft.
Williams scores 26, Memphis defeats Cincinnati 75-68
CINCINNATI (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati 75-68 on Sunday. Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were...
Sports on TV for Monday, January 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U. ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St. FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France. 3 p.m. USA...
Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of...
Grant Williams has career-high 25, Celtics’ streak reaches 9
TORONTO (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened...
Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had a rare two-goal game while the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars got yet another 4-0 win. Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn and rookie Wyatt Johnston each scored and the Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night — by the same 4-0 score the Stars won at playoff contenders Vegas and Los Angeles in their just-completed trip out West.
Detroit Mercy hosts Oakland after Davis’ 42-point game
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 6-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-12, 4-5 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 42 points in Detroit Mercy’s 89-77 win over the IUPUI Jaguars. The Titans have gone 5-2 at home. Detroit Mercy is the...
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — It was Kids Day in Miami, so it made sense that the youngest Heat starter would lead the way. And the oldest member of the Heat rotation came up big, too. Tyler Herro scored a game-high 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine of his 17 in the final 3:03 — with the game on the line — and Miami rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday.
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets,...
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
The Vancouver Canucks fire coach Bruce Boudreau midway through losing season, name Rick Tocchet as the replacement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks fire coach Bruce Boudreau midway through losing season, name Rick Tocchet as the replacement. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
O’Neale’s late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Royce O’Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA...
Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored on the power play in overtime and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves to give the New Jersey Devils a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier assisted on Hamilton’s 11th goal of the season at the...
