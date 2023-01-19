ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

New bagel, waffle shop opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new business specializing in bagels and waffles has opened at the Downtown Market. Rad Bagels, created by by Shelby and Julie Kibler, the owners of Field and Fire bakery, offers bagels and bagel sandwiches in “rad” flavors created with Field and Fire’s sourdough and yeast dough.
Holland history: The downtown revival

Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series on the history of the Holland area. Although the creation of the Holland Outlet Mall and Westshore Mall in the early ‘80s looked like the doom of downtown Holland, both malls, in fact, failed and were forced to reinvent themselves while Holland’s downtown thrived.
Greek snack company opens U.S. headquarters in Kentwood, plans up to 185 jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A snack company based in Greece has opened a U.S. headquarters in Kentwood and says it plans to create up to 185 jobs over the next two years. SnackCraft, which was founded in 2008 and makes allergen-free crackers, crisps and baked goods, hosted a ceremonial grand opening this week of its plant, 4444 52nd St., featuring officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and other local leaders.
Surplus savings are last symptom of pandemic overbuying

With no business background between them, brothers Ross and Blake Kunzi took a chance launching their overstock business in 2019. They accumulated a small inventory of returned goods through liquidation and used profits from Facebook Marketplace, eBay and garage sales to open Korting Outlet in West Michigan. The young entrepreneurs,...
Snack company opens North American headquarters in Kentwood

A Greek snack food manufacturer unveiled its first North American facility. Officials from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and other local leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, celebrated the opening of SnackCraft’s U.S. headquarters at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood. SnackCraft will operate as the U.S. brand of...
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino Hotel is bringing the laughter to West Michigan this year. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is scheduled to return to Firekeepers March 17, according to release from Firekeepers Casino Hotel Tuesday. Chelsea Handler in West Michigan: Chelsea Handler to perform at Kalamazoo State...
