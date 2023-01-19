ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho lawmaker 'embarrassed,' sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

By Ryan Suppe The Idaho Statesman (TNS)
The Country Today
The Country Today
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho — Newly elected Idaho state Rep. Jack Nelsen apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that his experience milking cows informed his opinions on women's health.

Nelsen, a Jerome Republican, said he's "embarrassed" and "offended others."

"The way I phrased my statement about women and reproductive rights yesterday completely missed the mark," Nelsen said in an emailed statement. "I am deeply sorry. I recognize the mistake and commit to doing better in the future."

During the House Agricultural Affairs Committee's first meeting of the legislative session, Nelsen said he's a "lifelong dairy farmer," who has "milked a few cows" and spends "most of my time walking behind lines of cows."

"So if you want some ideas on repro (reproduction) and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," he said with a laugh.

The comment drew sharp rebuke on social media as well as national mediaattention.

"Let us be clear: Politicians like Jack Nelsen have no business mandating our reproductive health care decisions. Period," the Idaho Democratic Party said in a tweet.

Nelsen is a music teacher and former county planning and zoning and water resource commissioner from the Magic Valley. Before defeating Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald in one of Idaho's few swing districts in November's election, Nelsen campaigned on local control of water and schools and preserving agriculture land.

He also said during his campaign that the government shouldn't involve itself in abortion care, distancing himself from fellow Idaho Republicans, who enacted a near-total ban on abortion.

In his apology, Nelsen said the women in his life have taught him "strength, resilience, integrity, hard work, joy and love."

"I absolutely respect women and the right to choose their own health care," he said. "I have always operated and will continue to operate under the standard that the government does not belong in the doctor's office."

Comments / 0

Related
The Country Today

The Country Today

547
Followers
492
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy