Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Opens ‘We Will Rock You’ This Weekend
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island opens up the Queen jukebox musical “We Will Rock You” this weekend. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and many more.
New Exhibit Opening at Davenport’s Figge Art Museum
𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗝𝗔𝗡𝗨𝗔𝗥𝗬 𝟮𝟴 – Zaiga Minka Thorson: 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘚𝘪𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘓𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴. —...
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro
LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, co-owners of Bayside Bistro, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Friday to share some of their delicious offerings. Bayside Bistro is located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. You can learn more in the video above and by clicking here. And if you stop...
Get Fit Every Sunday On The Skybridge
Free fitness every Sunday at 9am. Beat those winter blues, keep those cold muscles active and share a smile or a high 5 with some great people! There is about 50 mins tonwalk, jog run, climb stairs, shake your hips with Zumba and so much more! Positive quotes are hung throughout the course that you go at your own pace at. At the end we draw for prizes thanks to local businesses donating ever week! Wear layers it gets warm inside, water available, and a great playlist!
Divas Drag Show Returns To Rock Island’s Speakeasy TONIGHT!
The Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is thrilled to welcome back the areas premiere drag show VIVA LA DIVAS on Friday night!. Tickets are only $10 in advance and $12 day of for this two hour show!! You must be 18 or older to attend – no exceptions.
Car, Truck And Bike Show Riding Into Rock Island This Weekend
The Car, Truck and Bike Show is riding into the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend!. Goodie bags & dash plaques to first 50 registered participants. Top 50 awards, spectator voting, 3D Sound on site every day, 50/50 drawing (need not be present to win). The Quad City...
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
Rock Island Public Library Goes Fine Free In 2023
Starting in 2023, RIPL cardholders will not be charged a daily late fine for most materials, with certain exceptions. Most traditionally-circulated materials are fine free (for example, books, DVDs, CDs, magazines.) Who Qualifies? Rock Island Public Library cardholders only. Patrons of other PrairieCat libraries will continue to be assessed for...
Congratulations To Davenport Musicians Selected For Iowa Strings Honor Orchestras
Congratulations to the students and directors selected to the 2023 South East Iowa String Teachers Association (SEISTA) Honor Orchestras! The Festival is a one-day event held at Bettendorf High School. Our musicians will participate in a full day of rehearsal and performance on Saturday, January 14. Walcott. Jason Beukenhorst –...
A Food Network Champion is Opening a New Eatery in the Corridor
A new cafe, bakery, and deli is in the works in Johnson County. Get ready for Barrett's Quality Eats!. Barrett's Quality Eats is moving into the space at 3242 Crosspark Road in Coralville, which is located near Jersey Mike's and Foundry Food + Tap. According to the Corridor Business Journal, the restaurant will offer "fresh bread, bagels, salads, sandwiches, pastries, coffee and more."
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
Opera Quad Cities teams up with the Bettendorf Public Library to offer Opera 101 series
The Bettendorf Public Library is hosting free musical programs designed to introduce listeners to the beauty of classical singing. From January through May, Opera Quad Cities will be offering monthly introductory experiences with classical singing. On Thursday, January 12th at 7:00 PM, the series kicks off with “Operatic Comedy” and will guide attendees through the context and poetry of opera and art songs. Registration is not required for this free program which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
How Well Do YOU Know Music? Find Out Bettendorf’s Tangled Wood TONIGHT With New Music Bingo!
If you think so, you can check it out EVERY Wednesday Night at 7pm at The Tangled Wood (Bettendorf). B-I-N-G-O + Name That Tune + Sing-a-longs = Rock Star Bingo. If you know what song contains these lyrics, you would probably love Rock Star Bingo!. “And she’s watching him with...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
East Moline’s Made Market Accepting Applications From Creators And Businesses
We cannot WAIT to see all the talent that applies to our market this year. This is a juried market. We want the BEST shopping experience for our shoppers, so booth display is VERY important to us. While our primary focus is handmade artisan goods and vintage goods, we WILL have a few small businesses with new/market items. It is also important to us to have a good variety of items for our shoppers and not have too many categories overlap.
Quad Cities Author Jonathan Turner Coming To Bettendorf Library Thursday
Stay at home vacationers and retirees will not want to miss the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on Thursday, January 19th at 1:30 PM. The program will feature veteran journalist Jonathan Turner as a knowledgeable and friendly guide to all that is great about the Quad Cities. Mr. Turner will be discussing his new book “100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die” at the event which will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. Community Connections is a monthly program series that highlights local interests and is sponsored by The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Registration is not required to attend this free program.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
Is It Legal To Own Chickens In The Quad Cities?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? What costs more, the chicken or the egg? Well, right now you can actually get an entire cooked chicken for less than a dozen eggs. So maybe now is the time to get some of your own chickens to produce some real liquid gold for you.
Rod And Custom Car Show Roars Into East Moline This Weekend
-Signing Session For The Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0