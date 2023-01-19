ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen vehicle plunges off Twin Peaks hillside in San Francisco during police chase

Stolen vehicle plunges off hillside on Twin Peaks in San Francisco after police chase 00:41

SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspected stolen vehicle being chased by officers in San Francisco's Twin Peaks area overnight Thursday rammed a police car before plunging off a hillside and landing on another vehicle.

San Francisco police said just before midnight, officers attempted a traffic stop on a Range Rover for suspected DUI but the driver drove away instead, ramming a patrol vehicle, with the chase winding into the Twin Peaks area.

The chase continued onto Crestline Drive on the east side of Twin Peaks when the Range Rover drove off a hillside, overturned and landed on top of a parked vehicle behind 135 Gardenside Drive.

A Range Rover is seen atop a parked vehicle on Gardenside Drive in San Francisco's Twin Peaks neighborhood, January 19, 2023. CBS

The adult male driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No officers were injured, police said.

Charges against the driver were pending.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

