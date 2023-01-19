ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge

Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown

The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
'It's Huge!' Dak Reveals Cowboys at 49ers Key to Playoff Win

The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott. After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs

It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?

SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’

Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game

The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
