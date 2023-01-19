Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
San Francisco 49ers Announce Jimmy Garoppolo's Status For Cowboys Game
Earlier this week, a report that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted without a walking boot for the first time since he broke his foot led to some speculation that Garoppolo could return to the team's active roster before the end of the postseason. If that happens, it won't ...
Mattress Mack Places $2 Million Bet on Cowboys-49ers Game
With a Texas-based team in the mix, the well-known bettor is back with another hefty play.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits Dak Prescott With A Huge Challenge
Dak Prescott has a lot of pressure heading into the weekend. Stephen A. Smith is someone who has always sought to humble the Dallas Cowboys. Even when the team is playing some of its best football, you can count on Stephen A. to rain on their parade. However, he does make sure to give them props when they deserve them.
NBC Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys: Who experts picked in playoff rivalry showdown
The 49ers are just one day away from hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in what could be their biggest game at Levi's Stadium yet. The winner will advance to the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29 -- and will be one step closer to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
Yardbarker
'It's Huge!' Dak Reveals Cowboys at 49ers Key to Playoff Win
The Dallas Cowboys need to strike early and often at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, says quarterback Dak Prescott. After sending Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers packing with a 31-14 win, attention now turns to coach Kyle Shanahan's 49ers, and Prescott knows the importance of getting off to a fast start.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie New Injury Reveled: Out for 49ers?
SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster. But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways. Dallas...
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report revealed the refs hurt the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’
Trailing by a touchdown to and needing to drive the length of the field and needing to drive the length of the field in under a minute with no time-outs, the Dallas Cowboys chances of scoring a touchdown during the final drive of Sunday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers were slim to none. Read more... The post Cowboys TE blasted for two ‘nonchalant plays’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game
The Dallas Cowboys ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort with the Cowboys featuring one of the strangest formations ever used in the NFL on the play on their final play of the game. Dallas had one Read more... The post NFL world reacts to bizarre final play in Cowboys-49ers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
