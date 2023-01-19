ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Suspect fraudulently buys $2,600 of toilets with credit card

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police are investigating a credit card fraud case in which the suspect charged more than $2,600 of toilets.

State police at Selinsgrove say the unknown suspect made the purchase on Dec. 30 from Bi-Lo Supply in Monroe Township. Total cost of the multiple toilets and other supplies they purchased was $2,657.

Police continue to investigate.

NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

