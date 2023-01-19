Read full article on original website
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In NY
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster?
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year
Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
Sunday provides a change in the weather pattern for New York state, especially if you live off Lake Erie or Lake Ontario. The temperatures in the 40's likely won't be around for a while. The highs won't escape the mid-30's and snow will blanket regions into Monday, especially for those...
WNY Covid-19 Rate Nearly Double The New York State Average
WNY has the highest COVID-19 7-day positive average in the entire state, almost double the statewide average.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
Many Healthcare Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for healthcare workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more healthcare workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for recruitment and retention bonuses.
40 Amazing Names Given To Western New York Snow Plows
Erie county had people submit ideas to name 40 plows, and they have released the first 10 names. They are amazing.
tripsavvy.com
10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State
You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks, New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
A Baby Born In New York State Can Now Be Gender Neutral
Parents of newborns in New York State no longer have to keep the gender assigned to their baby.
New York announces $7.5 million in grants available to expand low-threshold opioid addiction treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to address opioid addiction. Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the grants will be the first to tap New York State’s...
