ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 7

Related
Hudson Valley Post

This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State

It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year

Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Many Healthcare Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon

A second round of bonus checks is on the way for healthcare workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more healthcare workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for recruitment and retention bonuses.
tripsavvy.com

10 Most Beautiful Castles in New York State

You don’t need to travel to Europe to visit beautiful, impressive castles. Boasting moody island fortresses and sprawling palaces that were once private homes, New York has dozens of castles throughout the state. While some are not open to the public, there are plenty that are, whether for tours or as event venues, hotels, or even restaurants.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy