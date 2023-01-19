ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video

Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'

PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy