It's been a long time coming. About 28 years to be exact, but Copper Peak Ski Jump in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is set to reopen. Closed since 1994, the 469-foot ski jump in Ironwood is larger than most ski jumping hills seen in the Olympics and is the largest ski jump in the Western Hemisphere. Now, thanks to $20 million in funding from the state of Michigan, Copper Peak will once again welcome guests once again for competitions.

IRONWOOD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO