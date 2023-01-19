ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

David Detrick
3d ago

6 billion dollars stolen from the state during last couple years. I bet you could fix the dam with some of that money.

Ernie Woods
3d ago

Do they want to fix it or remove it? DNR ultimate goal is for everybody to stay inside and not do anything outdoors.

Danny Klein
3d ago

Wow two agencies that are responsible for the flooding of midland and downstream ! These people need to start with all those PFAS and PFOS contaminated sites and how it is causing death in our wildlife . Deer are not getting CWD from bait piles but contaminated sites and the streams , Rivers (Huron river for one but more than 2 ) and Lakes ! They eat contaminated vegetation and drink contaminated water and they get sick . Now a herd of deer drink from the same water source and eat in the same general area but they think baiting with good food is the problem! They have absolutely no proof that baiting does cause CWD but they know where they have determined CWD there is contamination near ! Colorado supposedly tested their soil but did they test for PFAS ? If cattle get sick and their meat ( organic beef ) makes people sick to a point that they traced it back and determined what caused it , then it is a problem so quit worrying about our air and look around you !

