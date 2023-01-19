ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
omahanews.net

New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne’s Bravest Tackles Overnight Fire and Heavy Smoke in a Residence on Carol Place

WAYNE, NJ – Volunteers from Fire Companies #1, #4 and #5 were woken up in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday to take on a fire that created what was described as a “heavy smoke condition” in a single-family home on Carol Place in Wayne. Residents of the home were smart to keep the batteries in their smoke alarms fresh, because those devices did their job, alerting the homeowners of the presence of smoke in the house. A call to 911 had Wayne Police on their way, and the volunteers of Wayne’s Fire Department up, out of bed and...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident

A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced.Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel  of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt…
CARLSTADT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Hackensack Residents Arrested For Manslaughter

Hackensack, NJ - The arrests of Tyrone Closs and Aniesa Samad of 2 Kinderkamack Road, Unit 602, in Hackensack, NJ were made public by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter, desecrating human remains, criminal restraint, elder abuse, and obstruction. The charges are the outcome of an investigation carried out by the River Edge Police Department under the leadership of Chief Michael Walker and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the command of Chief Jason Love.   According to a press release distributed by Bergen County Police Department, the River Edge Police Department responded to a...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
WTNH

One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark

A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Houses of worship security program to be held in Secaucus at the end of the month

A houses of worship security program will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Secaucus at the end of the month. The program, which is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on January 31st.
SECAUCUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say

NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday.  Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
HAZLET, NJ

