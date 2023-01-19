Read full article on original website
omahanews.net
New Jersey home explodes, injuring 5 firefighters
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer firefighters were inside, injuring five and sending two to a local hospital. On its facebook page, the Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said that firefighters were dispatched...
Wayne’s Bravest Tackles Overnight Fire and Heavy Smoke in a Residence on Carol Place
WAYNE, NJ – Volunteers from Fire Companies #1, #4 and #5 were woken up in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday to take on a fire that created what was described as a “heavy smoke condition” in a single-family home on Carol Place in Wayne. Residents of the home were smart to keep the batteries in their smoke alarms fresh, because those devices did their job, alerting the homeowners of the presence of smoke in the house. A call to 911 had Wayne Police on their way, and the volunteers of Wayne’s Fire Department up, out of bed and...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll s…
Police ID Victim, Hit-Run Driver In Carlstadt Accident
A 70-year-old waiter from Passaic has been charged in a Bergen County crash that left a 61-year-old pedestrian dead, authorities announced.Justinian Cuevasmetemi was behind the wheel of a 2017 Toyota RAV-4 when he struck Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, on Hoboken Road in Carlstadt…
Two Hackensack Residents Arrested For Manslaughter
Hackensack, NJ - The arrests of Tyrone Closs and Aniesa Samad of 2 Kinderkamack Road, Unit 602, in Hackensack, NJ were made public by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter, desecrating human remains, criminal restraint, elder abuse, and obstruction. The charges are the outcome of an investigation carried out by the River Edge Police Department under the leadership of Chief Michael Walker and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the command of Chief Jason Love. According to a press release distributed by Bergen County Police Department, the River Edge Police Department responded to a...
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Duo Nabbed In Harrison Break-Ins Part Of 'South American Theft Group,' Police Say
Two members of an organized crime ring are behind bars in connection with numerous home break-ins across the country, including in Westchester County and on Long Island, authorities said. Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge, age 39, and Ingrid Johana Gomez, age 33, were both arrested in Queens Thursday, Jan. 12, following...
ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City
The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
Paterson man in critical condition after being shot in the head on Bridge Street
A city man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on Bridge Street early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 33, was struck by gunfire on Bridge and Watson streets at around 2:20 a.m. Police found him suffering from a...
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports
Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark
A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
hudsoncountyview.com
Houses of worship security program to be held in Secaucus at the end of the month
A houses of worship security program will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Secaucus at the end of the month. The program, which is intended to provide faith leaders with security resources to keep their communities safe, will be held at the Hudson County Schools of Technology, 1 High Tech Way in Secaucus, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on January 31st.
Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say
NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday. Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
Allendale Officer Pretended To Be In Crash So Real Driver Could Get Away: Prosecutor
An Allendale police officer from Mahwah has been charged with hindering apprehension after he took responsibility as the driver in an accident so that the real driver could leave, authorities said.Victor T. Bartoloma, 35, told the Ridgewood officer arriving at the scene that he was the one who'd be…
Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Jersey Shore Crash
Police, firefighters and EMS Crews were called to a pedestrian crash in Hazlet, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Route 35 southbound in front of Home Depot, Hazlet police said.A medical helicopter was called to transport the victim to an area hospital, p…
Fatal Crash Causes Hours-Long Road Closure In Hudson Valley
This story has been updated.A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which w…
