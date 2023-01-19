Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
No. 20 Marquette blows out Seton Hall to snap 4-game winning streak: 5 observations
If Seton Hall had been able to summon a win over No. 20 Marquette on Saturday at Prudential Center, they could have really begun to imagine themselves in the NCAA Tournament picture. It would have meant five straight victories overall and two against ranked opponents.
Youngstown State win streak snapped in first place battle with Milwaukee
YSU trailed by 10 at the half and never led in the 2nd half
WFMJ.com
YSU men's basketball fall to Milwaukee
The Youngstown State men's basketball team lost to Milwaukee, 88-75. With the loss the Penguins five game winning streak is snapped. Brandon Rush led YSU in scoring with 19 points and was one of four Penguins to finish in double figures. YSU falls to second in the Horizon League standings....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
Suspect arrested: Man unloads 8 bullets on home with mother, kids inside
A Milwaukee mom says she can no longer go inside the house she once called home after it was shot at multiple times by a man she didn't know in broad daylight.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale stolen vehicle chase, driver, 3 teens arrested
GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after Glendale police chased a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Glendale police said around 2 p.m., officers tried stopping the Ford Fusion stolen out of Milwaukee near 13th and Silver Spring. The driver sped off, and police deployed stop sticks. The four...
CBS 58
Milwaukee plow truck driver dies after crash on I-894 at Beloit Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The plow truck driver that crashed Friday morning on 894 has died after being transported to a hospital. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department tells us the driver died Friday evening. The crash happened on I-894 southbound at Beloit Road and caused a full southbound closure. An...
On Milwaukee
Taco John's Potato Olés dominate the menu
For years, I've heard from my Minnesota-born-and-raised partner that Taco John's – a Wyoming-based chain that refers to its food as "West-Mex" – served deep fried potato discs that rivaled McDonald's oh-so-addictive fries. Today, the first Taco John's opened in Milwaukee County at 2172 Miller Park Way –...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Private investigator hired to find missing Franklin priest reveals new theories
July 21, 2022 was the last time 75-year-old Father Anthony Kluckman was seen alive. Surveillance footage from his retirement residence at Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Senior Residence captured the moment he walked out the front doors around 1:30 a.m. Six months later, there are no clues, no tips, and...
Comments / 0