Milwaukee, WI

WFMJ.com

YSU men's basketball fall to Milwaukee

The Youngstown State men's basketball team lost to Milwaukee, 88-75. With the loss the Penguins five game winning streak is snapped. Brandon Rush led YSU in scoring with 19 points and was one of four Penguins to finish in double figures. YSU falls to second in the Horizon League standings....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event

RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Seven people were shot in Milwaukee Saturday, Jan. 21. Police responded to five separate shootings. Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were among the victims. Three people were arrested. 34th and National. Around 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded. Police said he was taken...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question

MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale stolen vehicle chase, driver, 3 teens arrested

GLENDALE, Wis. - Four people were arrested after Glendale police chased a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19. Glendale police said around 2 p.m., officers tried stopping the Ford Fusion stolen out of Milwaukee near 13th and Silver Spring. The driver sped off, and police deployed stop sticks. The four...
GLENDALE, WI
On Milwaukee

Taco John's Potato Olés dominate the menu

For years, I've heard from my Minnesota-born-and-raised partner that Taco John's – a Wyoming-based chain that refers to its food as "West-Mex" – served deep fried potato discs that rivaled McDonald's oh-so-addictive fries. Today, the first Taco John's opened in Milwaukee County at 2172 Miller Park Way –...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

