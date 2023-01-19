Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus moreBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
A Great Place to Visit: the Riparian Preserve in GilbertSuzy Jacobson CherryGilbert, AZ
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, ArizonaGenni FranklinScottsdale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix pilot program gives lockboxes to some senior citizens
The program will give lockboxes to certain people who qualify, in order to allow first responders to have easier access to a home in case of an emergency. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner was created via...
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
phoenixwithkids.net
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix
Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
AZFamily
ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
AZFamily
Buckeye community working together to help injured mother bobcat get care
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother bobcat is bringing one Buckeye community together tonight after they realized she needed help. The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck. “This mama bobcat when we first noticed her, she had two kittens with her at the time. That’s how she became ‘Mama bobcat,’” said Tammy Bitell, the organizer of the GoFundMe to help Mama.
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
AZFamily
Judge sides with City of Scottsdale in lawsuit for Rio Verde Foothills water loss
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A judge with the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has denied the residents in Rio Verde Foothills a temporary stay in their lawsuit with the City of Scottsdale regarding the community’s water loss. For years the City of Scottsdale has provided water...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
AZFamily
Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
AZFamily
‘It’s unfathomable’: Maricopa County animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some are calling for change and accountability for the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control after they mistakenly euthanized a dog. A rescue group that was supposed to take that dog home is devastated after learning he was put to sleep. A spokesperson for MCACC called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler right before he was supposed to be rescued, but we learned it is not the first time it has happened.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix to extend the length of some yellow lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Director of Street Transportation Department in Phoenix, Kini Knudson, says the city has “significant issues with roadway fatalities in past several years and is likely one of the worst large cities in fatalities.” AAA found 133 fatalities and 9,320 injuries reported in Phoenix from 2014 to 2020.
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves pilot program to test restrooms for homeless
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council approved a new pilot program that will bring the Portland Loo to the Valley. This type of restroom is used in dozens of cities between the United States and Canada. Phoenix plans to build one singular unit at the new homeless shelter that’s being built at 22nd Avenue, a few blocks north of Lower Buckeye Road.
AZFamily
State lawmaker proposes water solution for Rio Verde Foothills to Scottsdale officials
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a rush to find a solution for hundreds of families in a community northeast of the Valley three weeks after their water supply was turned off. Scottsdale cut off the Rio Verde Foothills after warning them for years that this change was coming so the city could conserve water.
AZFamily
Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
AZFamily
Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
Man critical after fight leads to shooting near 7th Street and Southern Avenue
A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning near 7th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix.
Comments / 4