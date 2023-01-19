ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

phoenixwithkids.net

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix

Scorpion Gulch in Phoenix is a unique home located in South Mountain Park, and is a must-stop if you are in the area. Scorpion Gulch was built as a home and store by William Lunsford. Lunsford’s store sold curios, Indigenous-made items, sodas, and candy. It was still in operation in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT: I-40 reopens between US 93 and Williams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 93-mile stretch of Interstate 40 has reopened between the U.S. 93 and Williams Friday morning after previously being closed due to dangerous driving conditions. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure just after 6 a.m., and that the interstate had reopened around 8 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman

MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye community working together to help injured mother bobcat get care

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother bobcat is bringing one Buckeye community together tonight after they realized she needed help. The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck. “This mama bobcat when we first noticed her, she had two kittens with her at the time. That’s how she became ‘Mama bobcat,’” said Tammy Bitell, the organizer of the GoFundMe to help Mama.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

‘It’s unfathomable’: Maricopa County animal shelter mistakenly euthanizes dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some are calling for change and accountability for the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control after they mistakenly euthanized a dog. A rescue group that was supposed to take that dog home is devastated after learning he was put to sleep. A spokesperson for MCACC called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler right before he was supposed to be rescued, but we learned it is not the first time it has happened.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix to extend the length of some yellow lights

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Director of Street Transportation Department in Phoenix, Kini Knudson, says the city has “significant issues with roadway fatalities in past several years and is likely one of the worst large cities in fatalities.” AAA found 133 fatalities and 9,320 injuries reported in Phoenix from 2014 to 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix City Council approves pilot program to test restrooms for homeless

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix City Council approved a new pilot program that will bring the Portland Loo to the Valley. This type of restroom is used in dozens of cities between the United States and Canada. Phoenix plans to build one singular unit at the new homeless shelter that’s being built at 22nd Avenue, a few blocks north of Lower Buckeye Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple car crash has I-10 closed in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says multiple lanes on I-10 in Phoenix are blocked after a crash involving multiple cars happened on the freeway Saturday evening. Around 5:30 pm., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. DPS says...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Child, teen hospitalized after multi-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is fighting for their life after a car crash involving multiple cars happened on the I-10 in Phoenix Saturday evening. Around 6:30 p.m., first responders responded to a car crash on I-10 in Phoenix near 43rd Avenue. The Phoenix fire department says a multi-vehicle collision occurred, and a child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and a teenager was hospitalized in stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ

