Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Click10.com
Feds: 3 South Florida nursing schools sold 7,600 fake degrees; 25 charged
MIAMI – Three now-shuttered South Florida nursing schools sold more than $100 million worth of fake nursing diplomas, leading authorities to charge more than two dozen people, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department...
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Click10.com
With new leadership, Venezuela’s opposition stands divided in South Florida
DORAL, Fla. – While the Venezuelan diaspora in South Florida agrees that Nicolás Maduro needs to step down from power, they don’t all have hope for the 2024 presidential elections. About two weeks ago, opposition leaders appointed Dr. Dinorah Figuera, a former surgeon, to lead them with...
Click10.com
Biden urging Congress to pass assault weapons ban in wake of California mass shootings
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden called on lawmakers Tuesday to act “quickly” and deliver gun reform legislation in the wake of the mass shootings in California. “I’m asking you all to send that to my desk as quickly as you can,” said Biden. Biden also...
Click10.com
Havoc continues in Peru amid confrontations between riot police, protesters
Weeks of demonstrations have turned deadly amid protesters’ cries to have Peruvian President Dina Bolouarte resign and hold presidential elections. According to Peruvian authorities, 56 deaths have been associated with the protests including 46 that were linked to the clashes with the riot police. “I will not get tired...
Click10.com
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., is seen in the U.S. Capitol, July 14, 2022, in Washington. Gallego says hell challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024. Monday's announcement makes Gallego the first candidate to jump into the race in the battleground state and sets up a potential three-way contest. No Republican has currently announced a run. (Tom Williams/Pool photo via AP, File)
Click10.com
US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest
JUNEAU, Alaska – A federal agency said Wednesday it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging on the country's largest national forest in southeast Alaska, the latest move in a long-running fight over the Tongass National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late 2021 announced that it was...
Comments / 0