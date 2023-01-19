Liverpool have been offered incredible Kylian Mbappe transfer, as PSG are desperate not to let him go to Real Madrid: report

Liverpool have been offered a chance to sign Kylian Mbappe during his current contract – which was only signed in the summer.

That's the incredible claim being made in one report that says the Reds – who are rumoured to be bracing themselves for a Qatari takeover bid, themselves – were the only possible option to Mbappe in the scenario that he could leave. His employers, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be desperate for him not to go to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old signed a bumper extension to his PSG deal last summer, ending speculation that he would move to European champions Los Blancos on a free transfer. However even after penning that contract, his services have been touted to rivals.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp first became interested in Kylian Mbappe back in 2017, during his breakout season for Monaco (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Athletic claims that a PSG consultant actually offered the World Cup winner to Liverpool but that the deal never went further than that. Mbappe's mother is a Reds fan, which has led to him claiming he has an affinity for them – while his praise of Jurgen Klopp and admittance of Anfield talks in recent years has also fuelled rumours.

It seems as if although Les Parisiens are adamant publicly that their No.7 is not for sale at any price, privately, they aren't quite firm on that stance.

Despite the offer, the opening valuation also killed any move dead in the water. The Merseysiders were informed it would cost them a frankly astonishing £352 million to sign the Frenchman.

However, with rumours of a Qatari takeover at Anfield, could PSG and Liverpool soon share the same owners? If Mbappe's future was to be discussed again in a world in which the buying and selling club were one and the same, it would not make much sense for such a steep fee, as it would feel like moving money from one pocket to another.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi knows Mbappe is his biggest asset (Image credit: Getty)

Though the likelihood of Mbappe leaving PSG remains unlikely – despite comments that he was unhappy last year before the World Cup – Mbappe will perhaps always be linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool. His current contract expires in 2025.

Mbappe is valued at €180m by Transfermarkt .

