Arsenal are pursuing bargain Leandro Trossard because they have an astonishing £100m transfer lined up this summer: report

Arsenal are moving for Brighton & Hove Albion outcast Leandro Trossard as a cut-price alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk – but that doesn't mean that they're scaling back their ambition.

That's according to one report that suggests that the title-chasers are using the January window more as a pit stop to refuel before big signings this summer. The Gunners were, after all, reportedly set to spend £88 million on Mudryk themselves before Chelsea beat them to the punch last week. Now, Fabrizio Romano says Trossard is in their sights .

But with the Belgian set to cost between £20m and £30m should Arsenal strike a deal, Mikel Arteta should have plenty of ammunition for other moves – including club-record transfer targets.

Leandro Trossard is reportedly close to a surprise move to Arsenal (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Times have linked the Gunners with a £100m move for West Ham United captain, Declan Rice, who Arteta and co. are "increasingly confident" are snaring now that the Hammers have conceded defeat in keeping their skipper, per the Athletic .

Having rejected three contract extensions with the side he's made his name with, Rice would be free to leave in the summer of 2024. West Ham will be determined not to lose their best player for free – putting Arsenal in a driving seat for a huge transfer that could well exceed that of their all-time record buy, £72m Nicolas Pepe.

On top of that, a move for a marquee winger may not yet be off the cards, either.

Serie A duo Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao have both been talked about as potential options for the north Londoners, though both are expected to command at least £80m each, perhaps more. Neither are realistic midseason targets but both would be more attainable this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for an attacker who can fill in for Bukayo Saka among others (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Should Arsenal bring in Trossard to compete for a place until the end of the season, they may find that they could afford both Rice and one of Leao or Kvaratskhelia in the same window. According to Transfermarkt , they spent around £115m on acquisitions last summer, with strong rumours that they were prepared to spend £60m on Raphinha (who they could again go back in for this summer).

Two £80m signings could be feasible at the Emirates Stadium after all – especially after sales – though the club have made it clear, not least from the Mudryk deal, that they won't pay over their valuation for targets. The choice may well be between a defensive midfielder in Rice and another wide attacker to compete with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard…

