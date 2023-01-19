Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox44news.com
Chase ends with a rollover crash in Belton
Belton (FOX 44) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened Sunday morning. According to a report, a deputy saw a traffic violation take place around 11:23 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle involved. The deputy says the driver took off instead...
fox44news.com
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
fox44news.com
Body found in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Police Department reports a man was found dead in the Lampasas River. The department received a call at approximately 5:28 p.m. Thursday about a man found face down in the river, near the Interstate 35 bridge. Police confirmed the man was dead and matches the description of a missing person from Taylor.
fox44news.com
Four displaced in Harker Heights structure fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Four people have been displaced in a Harker Heights structure fire. The Harker Heights Fire Department received a dispatch from the Bell County 9-1-1 Center at 3 p.m. Thursday for a reported structure at 4017 Quail Hollow Road. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene.
fox44news.com
Belton pulls away late to down Shoemaker
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — A back and forth game saw the Belton Tigers seal the win against Shoemaker, 43-36. Belton returns home to take on Ellison on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m. Shoemaker hits the road to face Chaparral on Tuesday, January 24th at 7:00 p.m.
fox44news.com
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
fox44news.com
No. 23 UMHB Women’s Basketball pulls away to beat Concordia
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 23 Crusaders held onto their lead in the fourth quarter to earn a 65-57 win over Concordia. Arieona Rosborough led the way for UMHB with a team-high 19 points. Lauren Baker added 14, with most of her points coming in the second half.
fox44news.com
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball falls to Kentucky on the road
LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 44) — The Aggies seven-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats, 76-67. Tyrece Radford turned in a team-high 22 points for Texas A&M. Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin led the Wildcats with 17 points on the night. The...
Comments / 0