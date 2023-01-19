Read full article on original website
Father of 11 on “X” flees across two counties; Gets 6 years, may be out in 1
On Wednesday, the Saline County Courthouse held its first jury trial of the year. The jury convicted Marcus Proctor, age 34, of fleeing and possession of controlled substance. Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Proctor to six years in the Arkansas Division of Correction. According to...
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County January 20th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Israa Madhoun Benton,AR age 30 & John Nicholas Sbeih Benton,AR age 32. Stacey Lynn Richardson Little Rock,AR age 50 & Michael James Stuart Little Rock,AR age 50. Rebekah Dawn Gerrald Benton,AR age 26 & Daniel Jeffrey...
Come have breakfast and hear our legislators give updates on the current session Feb 3rd in Benton
Come to the Saline County Legislative Breakfast to get an update direct from our legislators. The 3 Chambers of Commerce in Benton, Bryant and Hot Springs Village come together to host these events. This one is sponsored by Farm Bureau Arkansas and will be at Centerpoint Church, 20383 I-30, Benton,...
Easements, Water Permits, and Mussel Study on the Agenda for the Public Water Committee Jan 26th
The public is invited to the water meeting 5:30 p.m.Thursday, January 26th at the Bryant Fire Training Center 312 Roya Lane. 4. Approve hiring Environmental Group to perform the mussel study on the Ouachita River. 5. Meeting with Kimzey Water. See the whole list of events in Saline County by...
Makers, Gamers, Readers and more at the Library Jan 23rd – 28th
Below are the in-person and virtual programs happening at the Saline County Library during the week of January 23rd – January 28th. Drop by during Makerspace open hours and make something super cool to take home with you!. Whether crafting or tinkering, the possibilities are as vast as your...
Krystle Reviews A Local Author in Colors of Deceit
One of my favorite things about writing reviews here is getting to support local authors. We have so many talented writers right here in our community. So, I’m really happy to be sharing Colors of Deceit by Sharon Keathley with y’all today!. I am such a sucker for...
Saline County Republicans to hold regular meeting Feb 2nd
The Saline County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, at the Republican Headquarters at 125 N. Market Street in Benton. Guests and the press are invited. There is no charge to attend the meeting. See the list of all the events in Saline County at www.mysaline.com/events.
Come to the library’s art supply swap on February 4th
Clean out your stash of art supplies and bring them to the swap event at the library. Come on Saturday, February 4th to the Benton branch of the Saline County Library. The public is invited to bring unused and unwanted supplies to donate and swap for new-to-you supplies. That means...
Drugs, Battery, and Contributing in Saline County Mugshots on 01232023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Felony, Failure to Appear, and Fleeing in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01202023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Alexander Council to consider City employees living on city property on Jan 23rd
The Alexander City Council will meet Monday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. See the agenda items below. 3. Reading of the minutes from the previous meeting. 4. Reports from department heads and/or committee chairs. a. Michael Huck, Chair, Alexander Planning Commission. b. Police/Fire/Streets (only if they have information they’d like...
City of Alexander seeks applicants for Council Member
The City of Alexander seeks applicants for the vacant City Council seat in Ward 1. Read eligibility requirements and application process below:. You must live in Ward 1. You must be age 18 or older. You must be a United States citizen. You must be a registered voter. If you...
