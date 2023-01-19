ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County January 20th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Israa Madhoun Benton,AR age 30 & John Nicholas Sbeih Benton,AR age 32. Stacey Lynn Richardson Little Rock,AR age 50 & Michael James Stuart Little Rock,AR age 50. Rebekah Dawn Gerrald Benton,AR age 26 & Daniel Jeffrey...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Makers, Gamers, Readers and more at the Library Jan 23rd – 28th

Below are the in-person and virtual programs happening at the Saline County Library during the week of January 23rd – January 28th. Drop by during Makerspace open hours and make something super cool to take home with you!. Whether crafting or tinkering, the possibilities are as vast as your...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Krystle Reviews A Local Author in Colors of Deceit

One of my favorite things about writing reviews here is getting to support local authors. We have so many talented writers right here in our community. So, I’m really happy to be sharing Colors of Deceit by Sharon Keathley with y’all today!. I am such a sucker for...
Saline County Republicans to hold regular meeting Feb 2nd

The Saline County Republican Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd, at the Republican Headquarters at 125 N. Market Street in Benton. Guests and the press are invited. There is no charge to attend the meeting. See the list of all the events in Saline County at www.mysaline.com/events.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Come to the library’s art supply swap on February 4th

Clean out your stash of art supplies and bring them to the swap event at the library. Come on Saturday, February 4th to the Benton branch of the Saline County Library. The public is invited to bring unused and unwanted supplies to donate and swap for new-to-you supplies. That means...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Drugs, Battery, and Contributing in Saline County Mugshots on 01232023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Alexander Council to consider City employees living on city property on Jan 23rd

The Alexander City Council will meet Monday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. See the agenda items below. 3. Reading of the minutes from the previous meeting. 4. Reports from department heads and/or committee chairs. a. Michael Huck, Chair, Alexander Planning Commission. b. Police/Fire/Streets (only if they have information they’d like...
City of Alexander seeks applicants for Council Member

The City of Alexander seeks applicants for the vacant City Council seat in Ward 1. Read eligibility requirements and application process below:. You must live in Ward 1. You must be age 18 or older. You must be a United States citizen. You must be a registered voter. If you...
ALEXANDER, AR

