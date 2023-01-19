JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team heads to Jonesboro to open up its spring season with a doubleheader against the Arkansas State Redwolves. The Razorbacks are coming off of a busy fall season, having added four freshmen and transfer Kacie Harvey to the roster. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso started off her debut season for the Hogs on a strong note, becoming the first Arkansas player since 2010 to win the ITA Central Regional Championships. Gomez-Alonso qualified for the ITA All-American Championships, falling in the Round of 16.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO