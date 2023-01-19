Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Open Spring Season Against Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team heads to Jonesboro to open up its spring season with a doubleheader against the Arkansas State Redwolves. The Razorbacks are coming off of a busy fall season, having added four freshmen and transfer Kacie Harvey to the roster. Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso started off her debut season for the Hogs on a strong note, becoming the first Arkansas player since 2010 to win the ITA Central Regional Championships. Gomez-Alonso qualified for the ITA All-American Championships, falling in the Round of 16.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
Kait 8
Arkansas Department of Health issues fish consumption advisory for Bull Shoals, Norfork Lakes
The 2023 Red Dress Gala fundraiser will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at Arkansas State University’s Centennial Hall. Event co-chair Pat Wolover explains how you can get a ticket.
Kait 8
Jacob’s Fight is Our Fight: Cave City & other communities rally behind Jacob Moore
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A quick look on the Cave City School District Facebook page will show you banners, photos and videos of classmates and teachers showing their support for senior Jacob Moore, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Jacob is a four-sport standout for the Cavemen, starring in...
whiterivernow.com
White River Health WRMC ranks in Top 10 percent of inpatient rehab
Featured image: The inpatient rehabilitation team at White River Health White River Medical Center (Image provided by White River Health) White River Health White River Medical Center (WRMC) has ranked in the top 10 percent of 861 inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) qualified to be ranked in the IRF database of Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR, LLC). The reporting period was for cases discharged between October 2021 and September 2022.
Kait 8
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra time to get their tags. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Rep. Fran Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge) introduced House Bill 1150, which extends the time allowed to register a motor vehicle from 30 to 60 days.
Kait 8
Pharmacists work together to meet demand amid shortages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Major medicines are down in numbers, causing the number of prescriptions on shelves to shrink. Pharmacies see hundreds of people a day, keeping pharmacists busy by filling prescriptions. Now they are working around the clock looking for the medicine to fill orders. “It does take quite...
Kait 8
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville...
Kait 8
Community organizing support after woman is denied formula for feeding tube
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman in Northeast Arkansas is scrambling to feed herself after her insurance company decided against covering the adult formula she receives through a feeding tube. Kim Strano was diagnosed with cancer in June 2022. That’s when things went downhill. “I was walking five...
Kait 8
A family continues to wait for answers
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday. Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he...
neareport.com
Man faces charge for indecent exposure to a child
JONESBORO, Ark. – A man in his mid-60s found himself in trouble with the law this week in Jonesboro on accusations he exposed himself to a child. The Jonesboro Police Department took the report after 7 PM on January 17 at the 300-block of State Street. The police report said the suspect exposed himself to the child next door.
Kait 8
One person hurt in shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday evening. Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m., Jan. 19. A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD. Region...
Kait 8
Woman accused of stealing $15k from store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers. An employee with the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3319 Harrisburg Rd., reported the alleged theft on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the initial incident report, the thefts had occurred since Oct. 1. The report did...
neareport.com
Shooting from early Tuesday now a murder investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. – Jonesboro authorities say a shooting investigation from Tuesday morning is now a murder investigation after the victim died Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched around 3:21 AM to Meadowbrook Drive, locating a male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers worked to aid the victim until fire and EMTs arrived on scene, a release posted to social media said.
Kait 8
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house well known for criminal activity is now being closely monitored in Fulton County. The home is around one mile north of Hardy’s city limits. Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit on the property, hoping to catch whoever might show up.
neareport.com
Report: Suspect stole $15,000 from Walmart cash registers for months
JONESBORO, Ark. – A felony theft investigation is underway in Jonesboro and the victim is Walmart. The report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says between October 1, 2022 and January 18, 2023 at the Walmart on Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, a suspect has been stealing money from cash registers.
Kait 8
Woman speaks out after being attacked in home
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack one woman wishes was a dream. Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly. “Someone woke me up in a deep sleep and pistol-whipped me,” she said. Perrin has lived in her home in...
Kait 8
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police said employees at a Paragould tow yard caught him breaking into vehicles. According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter inside the fenced lot, throwing items over the fence. When police arrived, they...
Kait 8
Family speaks out after mother of 13 was fatally hit by a truck
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - East Johnson Avenue is one of the most traveled roads in Jonesboro. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Carol Mucherson was attempting to cross the crosswalk near the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street when she was hit by a pickup truck, leaving her with multiple life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0