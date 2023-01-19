ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
bleedingheartland.com

Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers

One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
iheart.com

Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
kscj.com

IOWA SCHOOL CHOICE BILL GATHERS SUPPORT

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE HAVING PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS AND HE’S PREDICTING THE GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL CHOICE BILL HAS THE VOTES TO PASS THE IOWA HOUSE. GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS PROPOSED LESS EXPANSIVE PLANS IN THE PAST TWO YEARS, BUT EACH FAILED TO SECURE ENOUGH SUPPORT AMONG HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO PASS.
bleedingheartland.com

Brittany Ruland: The only choice for Iowa Democratic Party chair

Glenn Hurst is a family physician in southwest Iowa and chair of the Iowa Democratic Party's Rural Caucus. He was a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in 2022. The Iowa Democratic Party is about to choose its leadership after another round of disappointing losses to Republicans at the ballot box.
bleedingheartland.com

The time has come to license midwives in Iowa

Rachel Bruns is a volunteer advocate for quality maternal health care in Iowa. The 2022 Iowa legislative session saw the most significant momentum in more than forty years of advocacy for the creation of a licensure of direct-entry midwives in Iowa. With the 2023 legislative session underway, I will review the pivotal moments in the 2022 legislative session and explain why the Iowa legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds should prioritize enacting a midwifery licensure bill.
KCRG.com

Lawmakers discuss “Student First Act” ahead of next weeks debate

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are days away from debating Governor Kim Reynolds’s school voucher plan known as the “Student First Act.”. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition. The issue was one of many discussed at a League of Women Voter Legislative forms Saturday.
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Lawmaker opposes governor’s voucher bill

While the Iowa Legislature has been in session for just over a week, lawmakers were told today that the governor’s voucher bill will be debated on Monday, Jan. 23. I’ve heard from many Iowans who are frustrated that a bill so controversial is being fast tracked through the Iowa Legislature so early in session. I don’t blame them one bit. It’s all politics, and I’m frustrated, too.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships

As Democrats argue Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship program would take away funding from Iowa’s public schools, Republicans are pointing to the governor’s proposed budget as proof that support for Iowa’s K-12 system remains strong. Reynolds is proposing a budget of nearly $8.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase over the current […] The post Here’s how the governor’s budget pays for private school scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com

MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
KIMT

Iowa National Guard commander to retire in March

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa National Guard’s commander plans to retire this spring. The Des Moines Register reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds announced to a crowd of veterans at the state Capitol on Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will step down March 1. Corell said he wants to retire so he can spend more time with his wife and seven grandchildren.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency

Republican legislators want to reduce Iowans’ property tax costs with new rules on how cities, counties and schools determine value and fund projects. But some of the proposed restrictions would throw Iowa’s property tax system into “chaos,” representatives of local governments said. Republicans in both chambers highlighted property tax changes as a top goal for […] The post GOP property tax bill focuses on school levy, assessed values and transparency appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
