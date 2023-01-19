Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
2023 Razzie Awards nominations include 12-year-old girl in Worst Actress, two-time Oscar winner in Worst Actor & Supporting Actor
If you thought the Razzie Awards learned a lesson last year about bullying, decency and humanity when they graciously rescinded an “award” they’d given to Bruce Willis due to his failing health, you’d be dead wrong. This year’s Golden Raspberry “honorees” include a 12-year-old girl (wait — how is that okay?) in Worst Actress, Ryan Kiera Armstrong (“Firestarter”). Also recognized is movie star Tom Hanks in Worst Actor (“Disney’s Pinocchio”) and Worst Supporting Actor (“Elvis”) — he of course is a two-time Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” (1993) and “Forrest Gump” (1994). Scroll down to see all of the 2023 Razzie Awards nominations. The...
A Definitive Ranking of David Lynch’s Movies
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we dive into the wild, weird, beautiful, and terrifying brain of David Lynch. This article originally ran in 2017 and has been updated.
Aubrey Plaza Books a New Role on SNL’s White Lotus Spoof: Watch
The White Lotus was booked for Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, but it offered an alternative resort experience at “The Black Lotus” with “all the decadence, all the intrigue, none of the foolishness.”. In a send-up of the upscale, HBO destination drama, Kenan...
All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary on John Williams
My friends aren’t shit, but John Williams old pal Steven Spielberg is producing a whole documentary about his life. As Deadline reports, Spielberg’s Amblin Television is working on a feature film about the legendary 91-year-old composer alongside Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Meredith Kaulfers will also executive produce.
In Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses: Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been updated for its 2023 theatrical release. The Pitch: What happens when tensions between an equally oblivious mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) finally boil over? In Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, the answer is, unfortunately, sort of nothing.
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch
The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
Selena Gomez’s Dream Guest Star Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders In the Building Cast
Just last month, Selena Gomez said that her dream guest star on Only Murders In the Building would, understandably, be Meryl Streep. Those dreams are now coming true, as the iconic actress is set to appear in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s crime comedy series that stars Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
That ’90s Show Review: A Sweet, Low-Stakes Revival of a Tried-and-True Formula
The Pitch: 17 years after the Formans shuttered their basement doors forever, a new era of revels, reefer, and joyrides is unfolding in Point Place, Wisconsin — this time on Netflix, rather than Fox. That ’90s Show follows Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon)’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), as she spends the summer crashing with her grandparents, the inimitable Red and Kitty Forman (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, respectively).
