Door County Pulse
Egg Harbor Unveils Updated Highway Redevelopment Plan
A recording of the meeting about the Village of Egg Harbor’s Highway 42 project, as well as the village’s presentations and the project plans, can be found at villageofeggharbor.org. The village is taking comments on those plans until 5 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by email at [email protected] or at the village office, 7860 Hwy 42.
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Having It All Comes with a Big Price
I’m responding to Dennis B. Appleton’s perspective on Ron Johnson and the Sister Bay fire truck [“Remember Which Candidate You Voted For,” Jan. 6-13 Peninsula Pulse]. Appleton implies that Ron Johnson was opposed to Sister Bay acquiring a new fire truck – “he voted against the bill that paid for the truck.” He went so far as to say, “… the fire truck that saves your house, barn, business or life … remember that Johnson voted against the bill that paid for that truck.”
