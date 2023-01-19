Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
mendofever.com
Sheriff’s Vehicle Slides Off Icy Ukiah Roadway After Morning Collision
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Social Services to Assist Those Residents Wanting to Leave Creekside Cabins After Sinkhole Trapped Them
Mendocino County Social Services will be on site at the property this Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 am to meet with residents and direct them to any additional services. All residents are encouraged to attend this meeting so they may ascertain what resources may be available to them. The...
mendofever.com
Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino
A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:11 p.m.] Hwy 162 Closed Due to Slide
They report, it “is fully closed about one mile north of Farley in Mendocino County (PM 9.14) for slide removal. The roadway is expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.”. For the latest information, check Caltrans QuickMap. UPDATE 10:11 p.m.: Caltrans reports, “Route 162 is OPEN north of Farley in...
mendofever.com
Major Injury Car Crash South of Willits Backs Up Morning Traffic on Highway 101
A vehicle rolled over while traveling in the southbound lane of Highway 101 this morning south of Willits. The accident blocked the roadway backing up traffic causing delays and sadly resulting in a major injury. Initially reported at 7:35 a.m., a vehicle flipped over, blocked both lanes of the highway,...
mendofever.com
Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Health Menace’—Inspectors Find RVs Draining Sewage Into Nearby Creek
The County of Mendocino has announced the imminent closure of the Creekside Cabins, an RV park north of Willits that has become the center of public attention after a sinkhole cut off the road in and out of the property over two weeks ago. A press release provided by the...
mendofever.com
18 Months After an Attempted Murder on a Covelo Cannabis Grow, a Suspect Is in Custody
A year and a half ago, a cannabis cultivator shot another on a remote grow east of Covelo. Out of the eyes of the public, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect, Jose Javier Salazar Cruz, and issued a warrant for attempted murder. In October 2022, the long arm of the law caught up with him in New Mexico. Now, 18 months after the crime, the suspected shooter is in custody awaiting trial behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
CHP: One man killed, another injured in crash on Mendocino Coast
One man was killed and another seriously injured when the truck they were riding in crashed down an embankment on Mountain View Road near Manchester, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP, a man was driving a 2020 Freightliner boom truck westbound on Mountain View Road around 7:25...
Willits News
Mendocino County 3rd District supervisor report: January 2023
The whiplashing that the weather has given us resulted in severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
The Mendocino Voice
April opening planned for Fort Bragg taproom
FORT BRAGG, CA, 1/22/23 —North Coast Brewing’s longtime co-brewmaster has purchased a building in Fort Bragg’s historic downtown to brew and sell his own beer, surprising his coworkers and local beer aficionados. “This will be beer you can’t get anywhere else. “Taprooms are big in other parts...
mendofever.com
A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?
Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
mendofever.com
A 115-Year-Old Willits Resident, Storms, Sinkholes, and County Finances—3rd District Supervisor John Haschak’s Monthly
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The whiplashing that the weather has given us severe drought and flooding and has caused death and destruction. While the groundwater basins and reservoirs are filling up, trees are falling and roads are slippery. Much appreciation to our fire departments and other first responders along with the crews keeping the power on.
mendofever.com
Parolee Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a 53-Year-Old Ukiah Woman
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 01-11-2023 at about 8:15 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
mendofever.com
Ukiah Police Arrest Willits Man for Suspected Car Theft and Knife Possession
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 1/17/22 at approximately 8:30 am, Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license plate...
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Man Caught on Camera Peeking Into the Windows of a Woman’s Home
31-year-old Cole Randall Ickes was caught on a camera in the early morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, peeking into the window of a Fort Bragg home located on the 1500 block of Oak Street. Video footage shows him proceeding to attempt entry through the front door that proved locked.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Will Be Counting the Number of Local Homeless for the 2023 ‘Point in Time Count’—Volunteers Needed
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. The Mendocino County Homeless Services Continuum of Care (MCHSCoC) will be conducting its annual unsheltered Point-In-Time (PIT) Count which will begin at sunset on January 26, 2023, and run through the following week. The Point in Time (PIT) Count is mandated by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and is used by the State of California and multiple Federal Departments to calculate allocations of homeless services funding. The data received through the PIT Count will help our local community to identify needs and develop planning to engage and support those persons experiencing homelessness throughout Mendocino County.
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
mendofever.com
Lake County Gun Club Holstering-Mishap Leads to Gunshot Wound
On Monday, January 16, 2023, a firearm-holstering mishap at a Lake County gun club resulted in an accidental discharge. The bullet struck the shooter’s upper thigh requiring hospitalization though the wounds would prove non-life threatening. Lauren Berlinn, the Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told us...
