Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Related
firststateupdate.com
Officer Involved Shooting In New Castle Early Sunday
On Sunday, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Authorities said officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished firearms. The...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
WDEL 1150AM
Sunday morning standoff with police ends with one suspect shot, one jailed
One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police. Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said. His pickup truck struck...
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead in car after minor crash
A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads. The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said. The man was able...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE
(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
State trooper arrested in road rage incident
Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
Off-Duty PA Trooper Fired Gun In Road Rage Incident: Chesco DA
A Pennsylvania state trooper faces criminal charges after authorities say he fired a gun at a family going to see Christmas lights during a road rage incident last month. David Levy, a 36-year-old Kennett Square resident and member of the State Police Troop K at Media Station, was released from the Chester County lockup Friday, Jan. 20 after posting a $20,000 bond, court records show.
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say
A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Inmate found dead in Harford County jail cell on Sunday
A 26-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning at the Harford County Detention Center.
Woman runs over dealership worker as she stole a pickup, cops say
WESTVILLE — Police are looking for a woman who ran over a car dealership worker as she stole a pick-up truck off the lot Tuesday afternoon. After initially posting a picture of a suspect on the department Facebook page, Westville police identified her as Rita Ramminger of Mullica Township.
Woman arrested in Gloucester County after stealing truck from auto dealership
WESTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- Westville police arrested a woman who's accused of stealing a truck from a car dealership and then nearly running over a worker who tried to stop her. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Tuesday at Corsinos Auto Sales.Joseph Fioravanti said he was eating lunch inside the dealership when he saw a woman, who police identified as Rita Ramminger, climb into a truck in the dealership lot."It was very fast. When I saw the car started moving, that's when all bets were off. She was taking the car," Fioravanti said. "I tried to stop her. There's really nothing I could do."Fioravanti said he tried to get in front of the car to stop Ramminger, but police said Ramminger struck Fioravanti before driving away."I'm just glad nobody got hurt," Fioravanti said. "I mean, a car is one thing, but nobody was hurt. That's the main thing, nobody got hurt."Ramminger was arrested Friday and the truck has since been recovered. Ramminger's facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and assault by auto.Police credit the community for providing tips, which allowed officers to quickly identify Ramminger. She's being held at the Salem County Jail.
firststateupdate.com
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR WOMAN-TESHANNA KOONCE
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Teshanna Koonce, a 33-year-old woman from Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Turnberry Court for a domestic related incident. Prior to the officers arrival, Teshanna fled the scene in her gray 2020 Hyundai Elantra with temporary Delaware registration XQ339539. Police later learned she made statements through an online messenger that caused concern for her welfare.
firststateupdate.com
Maryland Avenue 7-11 Robbed At Gunpoint
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store that occurred in the Wilmington area early Thursday morning. Officials said on January 19, 2023, at approximately 4:20 a.m., a male suspect entered the 7-11 convenience store located at 220 South Maryland Avenue, Wilmington, and approached the sales counter. The suspect displayed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. After the victim complied, the suspect fled from the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen running westbound toward Reamer Avenue. Troopers responded to the scene and canvassed the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. No one was injured in this incident.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
Comments / 0