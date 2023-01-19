ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find no evidence that Taco Bell put rat poison in man’s food

Investigators found no evidence that employees at a Denver-area Taco Bell laced an irate customer’s food with rat poison last weekend, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. The office is asking the customer to contact them after multiple attempts to reach him, including...
